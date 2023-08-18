The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Wodonga Youth hub Windbreak 3690 opens in former Cafe Grove building

Beau Greenway
By Beau Greenway
August 18 2023 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A former cafe converted into a hub for young people has opened in Wodonga's main street.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Beau Greenway

Beau Greenway

Journalist

I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.