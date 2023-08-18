A former cafe converted into a hub for young people has opened in Wodonga's main street.
Windbreak 3690, Wodonga's new and only youth space, was officially launched at a community event on Friday, August 18.
Windbreak 3690 was designed by Junction's youth advisory group YO3690 and funded by a VicHealth grant.
The name was chosen through a public competition open to young people in the community.
YO3690 member Alex Atkins said the group's vision was to "build a foundation for community connection and to create engaging experiences for the youth of Wodonga".
"This space will be a place that brings the youth of Wodonga together in a positive way and be home for YO3690, a community first," he said.
"A windbreak is traditionally a row of closely planted trees that provides a screen from weather, a shelter, a safe space to land, a place for people to meet and where there's something to do.
"Windbreak 3690 will be a break from the elements and a space for young people to grow into their own.
"We're very sure the youth of Wodonga will love the space and make it a home away from home."
The youth hub has a host of features to cater for an array of young people, including virtual reality and sensory rooms.
"There's been a lot of planning, not just for this event, but the youth space in general," Mr Atkins said.
"A big priority within creating our youth space was having different engaging activities, as well as sensory calming activities.
"Youth can come here after school and have fun, socialise and do things like play sports or virtual reality, or they can have a quiet place to themselves.
"We definitely acknowledge barriers youth face in the community, such as not feeling connection, bullying, mental health problems, but also things like homelessness and cost of living. We think that having a place like this will be beneficial for people from all walks of life."
Junction Support Services chief executive Megan Hanley said there had been a huge demand for a permanent place for youth to be developed in the Border city.
"For years we've been hearing feedback from our young people and their families that they have wanted a safe space where they can meet and socialise in Wodonga," she said.
"As an organisation, we are committed to ensuring better social and emotional outcomes for our community."
VicHealth data has revealed 57 per cent of young people in years seven to nine at school don't feel socially connected, 50 per cent of young people report having been bullied recently, and 81 per cent of young people don't access mental health support when needed.
Ms Hanley said the site offered many opportunities to address some of those concerns felt on the Border.
"It is in a great location right in the heart of Wodonga, it is easily accessible for young people and is surrounded by many community and social organisations that are committed to improved social outcomes for our youth," she said.
"This space, specifically designed by our youth to cater to the needs and aspirations of our young generation, represents a beacon of hope and endless possibilities.
"Youth spaces are not merely for physical locations. In this innovative space, our young community members will find a safe haven to express themselves, explore their passions and engage with other like-minded individuals."
The building served as Wodonga's council chambers from 1957 to 1976, but Youth Affairs Council Victoria (YACVic) rural manager Derm Ryan said it will once again become an important place for decisions, this time made by young people.
"You've only got to look around this space to know that young people have clearly stamped their label on it," he said.
"I think about the opportunities that are presented with a space like this. Not all of us are born with privilege, we don't all have the same access to health care, to education, or to a stable family environment.
"Sometimes we need a space like this where we can come and interact and be ourselves. What we choose to bring into the space is actually up to us.
"We don't often get to choose our backgrounds, but we do get to be who we want to be in a space like this. To share what we want to share and to interact with other people, to learn to listen to their stories, to understand their cultures, to understand their struggles, and to share the struggle, making the struggle a little bit less."
Windbreak 3690 will be open from 3.30pm to 7pm on Tuesdays and Thursdays during school terms.
