Border Leisurefest grows bigger than ever Advertising Feature

Wodonga Racecourse will host the annual Border Caravan and Camping Leisurefest this Friday to Sunday August 25 to 27. Pictures supplied

The annual Border Caravan and Camping Leisurefest (formerly the Border Caravan and Camping Expo) is gearing up for a huge three days this Friday to Sunday August 25 to 27 at the Wodonga Racecourse.



This year's event is going to be the biggest it's ever been. To give it a specific number, it will be one fifth (20 per cent) bigger than ever before.

The 2023 event features over 80 exhibitors showcasing the latest caravans, camper trailers, motorhomes, 4WDs, camping accessories and more.



You can also seek out some great show-only specials from leading caravan brands, as well as bag a bargain on the latest 4x4 gear and the biggest accessories brands.

Do you need some new camping gear or an upgrade on your caravan? This is the perfect place to start. Browse the largest selection of products and speak to the friendly exhibitors and find out about the latest products and new inventions, some of which you will see for the first time at the show before they even hit stores.



Now known as a Leisurefest (rather than an Expo) organisers say this year's event will be bigger than it has ever been before.

Are you looking for holiday inspiration? They will have that too. There are plenty of tourism destinations and ideas to take you around our beautiful country.

"We are proud to present to you the breadth and depth of our thriving industry at this show," said Nat Schiavello, Caravan Industry Victoria president.



"And this year we've added some great additions for visitors."

The new Adventure Zone will both entertain and inform. "Located near Gate 1 there will be live demonstrations on the 4x4 track with our presenters Peter and Archie talking all things off-road adventures.



"Another of our new innovations, and a great place for you to visit, is the brand-new RV Master Stage.



"With topics ranging from caravan awnings to heating and cooling to caravan and car weights, the RV Master Stage will keep you entertained for hours. Don't miss out on some great techniques, tips, and information that will ensure you get the most out of your caravan and camping trips."

The event (in conjunction with its sister events) is offering some amazing prizes in the Passport to Freedom Competition. Visit caravanshow.com.au/shows/the-2023-border-caravan-camping-leisurefest/win-at-border for all the details.

