Emergency services have responded to the scene of a collision involving a truck and a car on the Hume Freeway near Barnawartha on Saturday.
Multiple agencies responded to the crash in the southbound lanes around 7am on Saturday.
A motorist who witnessed the incident saw at least three firefighting units and three police vehicles at the scene.
It is believed a vehicle was rear-ended and a truck crashed into the centre medium strip of the freeway.
The witness said there was a tow truck on the scene, and a red Holden ute was "badly damaged".
A Victoria Police spokesperson said there were no serious injuries, however the collision could "possibly be the result of a medical episode".
Regional Roads Victoria and heavy haulage remain on scene as they work to remove the B-double from the medium strip.
Northbound lanes have been reduced to one lane passing the scene.
