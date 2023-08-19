The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Emergency services have responded to a suspected crash in Lavington

Mark Jesser
Sophie Else
By Mark Jesser, and Sophie Else
Updated August 19 2023 - 6:17pm, first published 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The incident occurred near the intersection with Vickers Road and has now been cleared.
The incident occurred near the intersection with Vickers Road and has now been cleared.

UPDATE:

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Jesser

Mark Jesser

Photojournalist

Photojournalist - The Border Mail.

Sophie Else

Sophie Else

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.