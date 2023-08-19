UPDATE:
The hunt is on to find the driver of a car that drove at police in Lavington, forcing officers to discharge their firearms in self-defence.
It all unfolded at the intersection of Dallinger and Vickers Road late on Friday night.
No one was hurt in the incident, which a Murray River Police District spokesperson said took place at about 10:20pm.
"Two officers discharged their firearms at the vehicle, which drove from the scene," the spokesperson said.
"The senior constable and constable were not injured and a crime scene was established, which has since been forensically examined."
Police said investigations into the incident were continuing, focusing on locating the vehicle and it's occupants.
Initially, people in the immediate area suspected there might have been a collision on Dallinger Road, which was blocked for more than 12 hours as police carried out their investigations.
The firing of a weapon was suggested by one of the many people who posted about the incident on social media.
"I heard about three big bangs and about two minutes later there (were) sirens galore," the woman said.
"I thought someone was letting off fireworks to start with."
Earlier:
A stretch of road in Lavington has been closed for several hours after what it is suspected to have been an early-morning crash.
Details of what has taken place remain unclear. With several residents posting on social media that a large section of Dallinger Road was closed to all traffic overnight and into this morning.
One person reported hearing "three big bangs" and "sirens galore" in the early hours of Saturday morning.
The incident occurred near the intersection with Vickers Road and has now been cleared.
Police investigations continue with road now open to traffic.
Photojournalist - The Border Mail.
