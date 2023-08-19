A stretch of road in Lavington has been closed for several hours after what it is suspected to have been an early-morning crash.
Details of what has taken place remain unclear. With several residents posting on social media that a large section of Dallinger Road was closed to all traffic overnight and into this morning.
One person reported hearing "three big bangs" and "sirens galore" in the early hours of Saturday morning.
The incident occurred near the intersection with Vickers Road and has now been cleared.
Police are investigating the incident and the road is now open to traffic.
More to come.
