The opportunity to secure third spot and a double chance heading into finals remains alive for Lavington following a thrilling come from behind win against Wodonga Raiders at Birallee Park on Saturday.
After trailing the home side by six goals at half-time, the Panthers rallied in the third term to level the score before surging ahead to claim victory 54-49.
Audrey Adams and Brooke Wilson's inclusion on court in the second half aided the Panthers in their late surge, while Steph Clancy was strong in the midcourt.
Clancy admitted it was pleasing to see her side's determination against the fourth placed Raiders.
"I think we've sort of crumbled a bit in the past, but we've really been able to handle the pressure in this second half of the season," Clancy said.
"We're not scared of being down and we really thrive in a challenging situation.
"It's really awesome to see the girls rally around each other and not be intimidated.
"Having versatility and depth in a club is so important and every player on our team can play a different position."
Coach Linda Charlton agreed her side's ability to change combinations throughout the game was an asset.
"Being down by six goals at half-time, we had to really rally and look at what we were doing," she said.
"Mentally, our resilience was really strong.
"It's hard to be down and shift momentum back your way and we've had four really tight games in a row.
"I felt like we couldn't relax at all."
Emily Stewart was the standout for the Raiders in goal attack, while also applying defensive pressure against her former club.
Mackensey House also had a strong performance, with youngster Zoe Prentice working tirelessly in the midcourt.
It marked Maggie St John's 100th game as a Raider.
ALSO IN SPORT:
Christine Oguche landed 46 goals for the victors. Taylor Donelan shot 27 for Raiders, with teammate Stewart following with 22.
Lavington must now overcome Albury next weekend to hang on to third spot, while Raiders will face another top five opponent in Myrtleford.
In other Ovens and Murray netball games, Wangaratta defeated Myrtleford 38-29 at Wangaratta.
Brooke Pryse led the way for the Magpies, while playing co-coach Olivia Sinclair was strong for the Saints.
Rebecca Piazza top scored with 20 goals for the visitors.
At the Albury Sportsground, the Tigers overcame the Bulldogs by 18 goals in front of a home crowd.
Lilli Howe shot 43 goals for the Tigers, while Lisa French landed 28 for Wodonga.
Yarrawonga enjoyed a convincing 76-35 win against Wangaratta Rovers.
Madeleine Allan added 35 goals to the Pigeons' winning tally, while Samantha Kreltszheim finished the game with 18 goals to her name.
One round now remains before finals.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.