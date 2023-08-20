The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Large Wodonga block sells for $440,000, touted as perfect for building 'dream home'

Sophie Else
By Sophie Else
August 20 2023 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Land auction the only property under hammer, sells before bidding gets under way
Land auction the only property under hammer, sells before bidding gets under way

A vacant block in central Wodonga slated for auction on Saturday, August 19, has sold beforehand for $440,000.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sophie Else

Sophie Else

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.