Land auction the only property under hammer, sells before bidding gets under way

A vacant block in central Wodonga slated for auction on Saturday, August 19, has sold beforehand for $440,000.
The site at 3 Christie Court, on a 1080 square metre square metre block, had been described as "an exceptional opportunity to build a dream home".
Auctioneer Will Bonnici, of First National Real Estate, said the block was in a quiet cul-de-sac and boosted plenty of character.
"There were a number of people interested in the land," Mr Bonnici said.
"It's certainly perfect for a grand home.
"Whatever your end game is, this is an opportunity not to be missed."
Mr Bonnici said the vendors and new owners were happy with the sale.
He said property sales would start to rise again with the onset of warmer weather.
"The clearance rate has been pretty good," he said.
"We're not seeing any regression or decline in the number of properties, so people are certainly still trusting us with their homes."
Mr Bonnici said it had been a "steady" winter.
"But it's not the weather that stops that," he said.
"It's other factors like interest rates and so on, which probably just kept some buyers second guessing what the market is going to do."
