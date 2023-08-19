Howlong tuned up for Hume League finals finals with a 10-goal drubbing of CDHBU on Saturday.
Victory by 12.16 (88) to 3.7 (25) at Coreen moved the Spiders level on points with their rivals and above the Power on percentage, now sitting third ahead of the final round next weekend.
But in reality, the two games between the sides have been one-sided with Howlong prevailing by an aggregate of 125 points.
The Spiders, who had nine different goal-kickers in this game, were boosted by the return of Jarred Lane, Tyson Logie, Hayden Fischer and Blake Williams.
And with full-forward Tyler Lampe, ruckman Peter Hancock and half-back Jayden Steinke all likely to be available for the clash with Rand-Walbundrie-Walla next weekend, co-coaches Matt McDonald and David Miles face a major selection headache on the eve of finals.
"It's a hard time of year, making some tough decisions on guys that have played a fair bit of senior footy this year," McDonald said.
"But depth is what makes successful clubs and we have got some good depth.
"There will be tough conversations this week again and it's one of the hardest parts of coaching.
"This week was really hard - a couple of guys that have played a fair bit of senior footy had to miss out - but it strengthens our reserves and that's what footy clubs are all about.
"We want to have a strong reserve-grade side so if guys do miss out, they go back and play in a strong side and it puts pressure on guys in the seniors to make sure they train hard and perform.
"It showed that today because they knew there are a few guys coming back."
Howlong held the Power to their lowest score of the season with the home side only managing one goal in the second half.
The Spiders peppered their forward 50 early and should have led by more than 15 points at quarter-time, registering three goals to one courtesy of Lane, Toby Pargeter and Caleb Hobbs.
CDHBU coach Kyle Docherty booted a goal in each of the first two quarters but often looked isolated, while Howlong stretched their lead to 26 points by the main break.
Baxter Macfarlane booted two majors in the second period, sandwiching another goal for Lane, with the Spiders asserting their authority after half-time.
The home side offered little and were fortunate Howlong's goal-kicking lacked accuracy until Baker punished Mick Collins' kick to a one-versus-three disadvantage by nailing his first goal since returning from a lengthy injury lay-off.
Goals from Zach Mazzei, either side of three-quarter-time, were followed by majors for Charlie Hamilton and youngster Marcus Reid, who shone in the ruck against Callum Butler.
Joshua Kemp finally ended CDHBU's goal drought at the other end but Howlong had the final word through Williams to leave McDonald smiling.
"We really wanted a lot of movement and speed on the footy and I thought we got that," he said.
"Our discipline was really good and that was our biggest thing.
"We've been a bit out of form lately but we had a really good week on the track and it showed today.
"It's built over the last couple of weeks.
"We've had some sore bodies and every club goes through it during this cold period but the numbers were really good this week so we were able to work on a few things."
Docherty was understandably flat after the game but insisted his side would lift ahead of their first finals appearance since 2016.
"It was really disappointing," Docherty said.
"After half-time, we went back into our shells and didn't play our normal game.
"In the first half, I was quite pleased with parts of what we were doing; we were holding onto the footy, we were getting the ball forward and we looked dangerous at times.
"But after half-time, they got on top and controlled the game.
"There were parts of it that we let them control and that's a little bit disappointing as coach.
"But the bigger picture is that in a couple of weeks' time, we've locked in a finals spot and we've done the hard work to get that.
"That was the aim at the start of the year, to put things into perspective."
