Kiewa-Sandy Creek remains the team to beat in the Tallangatta and District Netball Association, with the Hawks finishing the home and away season in top spot.
The reigning premiers defeated Beechworth 69-24 at Coulston Park on Saturday, in what marked the Bushrangers' final game of the season.
Defender turned shooter Jess Barton landed 65 goals for the victors and was well supported in the attacking end by Georgie Attree, who made up the remainder of the Hawks' goals.
Emmerson Collins shot 10 goals for the visitors, with help from Eidenne Surrey in the midcourt.
The home side had a scare in the last quarter, with defender Rebecca Evans coming off court with a suspected head knock.
ALSO IN SPORT:
With the Hawks now turning their attention towards finals, co-coach Sharyn Attree said she's pleased with the effort that has been shown by all eight players.
"Every one of them is doing their job, which is fantastic," Attree said.
"It's really hard each week to pick a best player.
"Kath (Evans) and I couldn't ask for much more from them.
"Now finals are anyone's game, it will just come down to who comes out to play."
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.