The Border Mailsport
Home/Sport/AFL Local

Lavington topples Wodonga Raiders by 77 points in Ovens and Murray

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
Updated August 19 2023 - 6:20pm, first published 5:44pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shaun Driscoll has played superbly for much of the year and bobbed up with another three goals against Wodonga Raiders.
Shaun Driscoll has played superbly for much of the year and bobbed up with another three goals against Wodonga Raiders.

Lavington kicked more goals than behinds for only the third time this year in racking up a 77-point win over Wodonga Raiders on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Moir

Andrew Moir

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.