Lavington kicked more goals than behinds for only the third time this year in racking up a 77-point win over Wodonga Raiders on Saturday.
The Panthers' inaccuracy had derailed finals hopes, but the visitors produced an 18.9 (117) to 5.10 (40) win.
"One thing that differed from the year is that we kicked straight and putting a bit of scoreboard pressure on helps a lot," midfielder Tom Hargreave suggested.
Raiders have just the one win, but like they have the majority of the season, they were competitive for periods, trailing by only 16 points at half-time.
However, the Panthers kept them goalless, while landing 10 in the second half.
The rapidly improving Shaun Driscoll booted another three, while ruck Tim Hanna also chipped in with three, while second gamer Judd McLeod and debutant Ethan DePaoli landed a double apiece.
Harrison Thomas and Jack Costello also played their first games.
"None of them looked out of place, Jack came up from the thirds and while he's only a scrawny fella, he puts his body on the line and he kicked a goal as well," Hargreave said.
Driscoll and Ewan Mackinlay have been the Panthers' best this year and they again featured, while another of the top performers in Billy Glanvill maintained his consistent form.
Raiders' Tom Bracher was the only multiple goalkicker, with brother Nick joining Indhi Kotzur and Cooper Daly in the best.
Sidelined star Cam Ellis-Yolmen coached the side as Marc Almond allowed him to take over for the one game, a trait he has maintained through his long head coaching career.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.