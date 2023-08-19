ROUND 17
FOOTBALL
Yarrawonga 20.17 (137) def Wang. Rovers 9.3 (57)
Albury 16.11 (107) def Wodonga 4.6 (30)
Wangaratta 21.14 (140) def Myrtleford 2.11 (23)
Wod. Raiders 5.10 (40) lost to Lavington 18.9 (117)
NETBALL
Wangaratta 38 def Myrtleford 29
Albury 55 def Wodonga 37
Yarrawonga 76 def Wang. Rovers 33
Wod. Raiders 49 lost to Lavington 54
ROUND 18
Barnawartha 6.8 (44) lost to Thurgoona 9.7 (61)
Kiewa-SC 15.11 (101) def Beechworth 13.11 (89)
Wahgunyah 2.5 (17) lost to Tallangatta 28.24 (192)
Yackandandah 19.14 (128) def Mitta Utd 5.6 (36)
Wod. Saints 12.10 (82) def Rutherglen 9.12 (66)
ROUND 17
RWW-Giants 4.4 (28) lost to Osborne 6.15 (51)
Magpies 6.11 (47) lost to Billabong Crows 19.9 (123)
Culcairn 9.6 (60) lost to Jindera 16.15 (111)
Henty 9.5 (59) lost to Holbrook 18.9 (117)
CDHBU 3.7 (25) lost to Howlong 12.16 (88)
Lockhart 7.8 (50) lost to Brock-Burrum 15.13 (103)
ALSO IN SPORT
PRELIMINARY FINAL
Tumbarumba 7.6 (48) lost to Bullioh 10.7 (67)
