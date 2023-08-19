A red-hot three weeks by Wangaratta's Callum Moore has realistically sealed the Doug Strang medal.
Moore booted eight at home in the 21.14 (140) to 2.11 (23) demolition of Myrtleford on Saturday.
He now leads on 75 goals from reigning medallist, Yarrawonga's Leigh Williams (63).
Wangaratta has the final round bye, while Yarrawonga meets fourth-placed Wodonga.
Moore started his run with 11 against Wodonga Raiders and backed it up with 10 against Lavington.
"It's also coming off the way we're using the footy up the ground, but he's hardly getting beaten one-on-one and he's kicking really well for goal," coach Ben Reid offered.
The Pies boast three power forwards, but Reid and Michael Newton suffered injuries in the round 14 loss to Albury on July 22.
Newton hasn't returned from a knee complaint, but is looking to play the qualifying final on September 2, while Reid played his first game in a month against the Saints.
Moore has therefore become the major forward and is thriving.
Emerging youngster Joe Berry was one of four players to grab a double, including Reid.
Liam McVeigh was another and he's had a strong season on the wing, continuing that form, Hunter Gottschling was excellent in the midfield, along with Cam Barrett, who's played primarily in defence.
Simon Curtis, Rhys Grant and Ashton McPherson were the pick of the visitors.
