Yarrawonga showcased its goalkicking options with an 80-point caning of Wangaratta Rovers on Saturday.
Five players kicked two or more goals, with Matt Casey snaring five, while last year's Doug Strang medallist Leigh Williams booted four.
At times last year the Pigeons were too Williams-focused, which was understandable given his dynamic debut season.
But Casey's move forward against the Hawks, the push of Nick Fothergill (three goals) into the forward line from the midfield this year and the mid-season addition of two-time VFL premiership forward Dylan Conway (two goals) has made the grand finalists a more dangerous combination.
While Casey and Williams were outstanding, midfielder Willie Wheeler (two goals), Ryan Bruce and ruck Lach Howe were also terrific.
Rovers' forwards Alex Marklew and Tom Boyd kicked four and two goals respectively, although the former was limping after the game, while another of their best in Alex McCarthy was forced off in the last quarter with a leg injury.
The Hawks have now lost their last three games and haven't had a win since July 15 against second-bottom Myrtleford.
Rovers host North Albury in the final round.
The Hoppers could join the Hawks on eight wins, but even if that happens, the latter will play finals on percentage (97.11 to 76.19).
ALSO IN SPORT:
North will be desperate to finish a marvellous resurgent season with an 8-8 record, but Rovers simply have to find something to guarantee they don't meet Wodonga in the elimination final on September 3 on a four-match losing streak.
