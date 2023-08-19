Kiewa-Sandy Creek had produced a miraculous comeback to dispose of flag threat Beechworth by 12-points and clinch the minor premiership in spectacular fashion at Coulston Park on Saturday.
Trailing by 38-points at the nine-minute mark of the second term, the league powerhouse slammed on 15 goals to seven in a timely reminder why it remains the team to beat at Sandy Creek over the next month.
In an unbelievable final term the lead changed on five occasions before the Hawks prevailed 15.11 (101) to 13.11 (89) in the match of the season so far.
Jubilant Hawks coach Jack Neil said he wasn't surprised by his charges' spirited comeback in what proved to be a thrilling climax to the home and away season.
"It was an unbelievable comeback but I thought we started sloppy and Beechworth certainly made us pay for our mistakes early," Neil said.
"So to be able to reel in a six-goal deficit against a quality opponent is a perfect preparation for what lies ahead at Sandy Creek.
"Even though we got 38-points behind in that second term, I never lost faith that we weren't still in the match.
"I knew it would be a real slog to get back but the clearance work by Mitch Paton in the ruck and the midfield brigade helped close the gap.
"I was certainly confident in the group and they are a spirited bunch of blokes with a never-say-die attitude.
"I've said it on numerous occasions previously, there is just something special about them and the way they care for the club and each other.
"Personally I wouldn't put anything past them and why it's such a privilege to be coach of this amazing group of players.
"I don't think we have had too many bigger home and away wins in my time as coach over the past two years considering what was at stake today with the minor premiership."
The third-placed Bushrangers lost to the Hawks earlier this year and second-placed Yackandandah twice after conceding big head starts in all three encounters before charging home late.
So a fast-start against the Hawks was a focus for the visitors who kicked the opening six goals of the match.
Leading by 19-points at the first break, the Bushrangers kicked the first three goals of the second term including two to Alessandro Belci in two minutes.
Jordyn Croucher landed the Hawks first goal at the 11-minute mark of the second term.
Two late goals by Connor Newnham in a two minute burst late in the quarter and suddenly the Hawks were within 13-points at the main break.
The third-term was like watching a heavyweight bout as the Hawks landed some telling blows including two goals to Jake and Josh Hicks which got their side within a point.
But the Bushrangers were able to hit back late in the term through Tom Stead and Cam Fendyk who landed a bomb from outside 50m which rolled through as the siren sounded.
The inspiring goal by the Bushrangers skipper helped his side to a 13-point lead at the final break and wrestle back the momentum.
With the match up for grabs, Lachie Armstrong booted his fifth major in the opening minutes to help establish a 20-point lead.
Enter Newnham who gave a timely reminder why he is regarded as the premier key forward in the competition.
The big Hawk booted two goals in a minute with Jack Haughen and Jake Hicks also hitting the scoreboard to give their side the lead for the first time in the match at the eight minute mark.
Beechworth regained the lead before Mitch Harris did likewise for the Hawks.
Brenton Surrey gave the Bushrangers another sniff when he marked close to goal and converted with his side a point up approaching time on.
With the match in the balance Scott Bartel snapped a goal from 35m before Newnham swooped on a loose ball and booted his fifth and handed his side the minor premiership.
Paton was best on ground after switching into the ruck and giving his midfield brigade of Haugen, Jack McDonald and Josh Hicks first use of the ball with the trio instrumental in the fightback.
Newnham and defender Nic Carney were also match-winners for the Hawks.
The Bushrangers had standout performers in ruckman Liam Stephens, Armstrong and Fendyk.
The Hawks now have the luxury of the first week off during the finals while the Bushrangers face a red-hot Yackandandah in the qualifying final.
Neil said Saturday's hit-out was a perfect preparation for the finals.
"We have locked away top-spot which is great and got a good hit-out ahead of finals," he said.
"We haven't had many opportunities to come-from-behind, so we aren't used to that sort of pressure.
"I thought Mitch Paton was pretty special with his performance today.
"But in the end, it was everybody just doing the little things and playing their roles is why we got the win.
"I think in the context of our season, having a week off will be of benefit.
"We have got guys that didn't play today who will benefit from another week's rest.
"Hopefully it gives other blokes with niggles a chance to freshen-up.
"I don't think it's a huge advantage to have a week off but i's an advantage."
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.