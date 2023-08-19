The Border Mailsport
Home/Sport/AFL Local

Kiewa-Sandy Creek finish minor premier after courageous fightback against Beechworth

Brent Godde
By Brent Godde
Updated August 19 2023 - 7:54pm, first published 7:36pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kiewa-Sandy Creek midfielder Jack Haugen tangles with star Bushranger Tristan Stead. Pictures by Mark Jesser
Kiewa-Sandy Creek midfielder Jack Haugen tangles with star Bushranger Tristan Stead. Pictures by Mark Jesser

Kiewa-Sandy Creek had produced a miraculous comeback to dispose of flag threat Beechworth by 12-points and clinch the minor premiership in spectacular fashion at Coulston Park on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brent Godde

Brent Godde

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.