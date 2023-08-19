The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Albury United are back-to-back league champions after beating Wangaratta 5-2

Steve Tervet
By Steve Tervet
August 20 2023 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Albury United celebrate clinching the league title at Jelbart Park. Picture by Mark Jesser
Albury United celebrate clinching the league title at Jelbart Park. Picture by Mark Jesser

Coach Matt Campbell hailed the competitive beast inside his Albury United players after Saturday's 5-2 win over Wangaratta clinched the club's 12th Division 1 men's championship.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve Tervet

Steve Tervet

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.