Albury handed Wodonga a lesson in finals-type intensity with a 77-point hiding on Saturday.
Wodonga's resurgence has been a feature of the season, on the back of pressure and process, but the Tigers did a 'Bulldogs on the Bulldogs' in the 16.11 (107) to 4.6 (30) home thumping.
The visitors led by five points at quarter-time, but Albury blasted eight goals to two behinds in the second quarter.
"In the second quarter they squeezed us really well and we went back into our shells and stopped taking the game on," Bulldogs' coach Jordan Taylor admitted.
"We were playing back half footy, they were playing front half footy and that relentlessness builds scoreboard pressure, so credit to them, their second quarter was unreal."
Wodonga finished without a bench as it suffered three hamstring injuries to Matt Soroczynski, Rhys Venturoni and Jack Yelland, while Morris Medal contender Angus Baker struggled with a calf.
But nothing can take away from Albury's showing as the bulk of those injuries occurred after half-time.
"Obviously it was pleasing, particularly after quarter-time," Tigers' co-coach Anthony Miles suggested.
"We were probably in a similar position last year to what they were today (Saturday), I'm not sure if they could really move from that fourth spot, while we're still pushing for spots one and two (against Yarrawonga), so it's a unique position for them to be in and they're a quality outfit."
Both teams were missing a host of players, including Brayden O'Hara and George Horlin-Smith at the Tigers, while the Bulldogs were without Tom Johnson and Jack O'Sullivan.
Miles himself came off with a shoulder 'stinger' after 30 seconds and while it impacted his first quarter, he finished the match with 29 touches.
Team-mate Elliott Powell showed his wizardry early to pinpoint a pass to Kolby Heiner-Hennessy with a stack of Wodonga players nearby, while Bulldog youngster Jett Cassidy landed a beauty from near the boundary line after 19 minutes.
However, they kicked only one more, through Noah Spiteri at the seven-minute mark of the third term, as Albury rattled on nine straight majors.
The teams came together on quarter-time after Wodonga's Josh Mathey was left on the ground after a challenge, with team-mate Daniel Wortmann remonstrating with Powell.
In the second quarter, Wodonga hardly had the ball in its attacking 50m area, and it was no surprise Albury finished the match with an inside 50 count of 55-26, along with marks inside 50 of 22-6.
Jacob Conlan kicked six goals, including four in the final quarter, while four players snared a double, including the impressive Riley Bice (23 touches) and Jake Page, while Powell and Jake Gaynor (22 disposals apiece) also featured in a typically strong team effort.
Wodonga's Matt Wilson (17 touches) continued his stellar form, while Josh Mathey (26), Soroczynski (22) and Adam Jorgensen (18) were also excellent.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.