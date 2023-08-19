The Border Mailsport
Home/Sport/AFL Local

Albury defeat Wodonga by 77 points in Ovens and Murray football

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
Updated August 20 2023 - 10:24am, first published 9:35am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Albury's Jake Page was terrific, kicking two goals, including a belter from near the boundary, while restricting Wodonga gun Angus Baker to only 10 touches. Picture by Mark Jesser
Albury's Jake Page was terrific, kicking two goals, including a belter from near the boundary, while restricting Wodonga gun Angus Baker to only 10 touches. Picture by Mark Jesser

Albury handed Wodonga a lesson in finals-type intensity with a 77-point hiding on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Moir

Andrew Moir

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.