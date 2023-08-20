An Albury man has been arrested in Melbourne on the evening of Saturday, August 19, after he allegedly drove directly toward two officers in Lavington, forcing them to shoot at the car in self-defence.
About 10.20pm on Friday, August 18, officers from Murray River Police District were conducting inquiries at the intersection of Dallinger and Vickers Road, Lavington, when a vehicle allegedly drove at the officers.
"Two officers discharged their firearms at the vehicle which drove from the scene," NSW Police said in a statement.
"The senior constable and constable were not injured and a crime scene was established, which has since been forensically examined."
It is alleged the man, who was in possession of a firearm that has since been recovered by police, fled NSW police in a vehicle into Victoria following the incident.
The vehicle was located in Melbourne on Saturday and the 34-year-old man was arrested at a property on Mount Alexander Road in Essendon about 6.30pm.
A second man was also arrested.
It is expected police from Albury will make application to extradite the 34-year-old man to New South Wales.
The firing of a weapon was suggested by one of the many people who posted about the incident on social media.
"I heard about three big bangs and about two minutes later there (were) sirens galore," the woman said.
"I thought someone was letting off fireworks to start with."
Layton is a journalist at The Border Mail. He is interested in profiles, features, and hard news. If you have a story please reach out to him at layton.holley@austcommunitymedia.com.au
