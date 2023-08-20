The Border Mailsport
Home/Sport/AFL Local

Dan Cleary leads Thurgoona to an upset win over Barnawartha in his last match at the helm

Brent Godde
By Brent Godde
Updated August 20 2023 - 11:06am, first published 10:43am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bulldogs spring upset against Tigers to send coach out in style
Bulldogs spring upset against Tigers to send coach out in style

Thurgoona coach Dan Cleary ended his coaching tenure at the kennel on a high after claiming the scalp of fifth-placed Barnawartha at Barnawartha on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brent Godde

Brent Godde

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.