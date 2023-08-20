Brock-Burrum secured the upset of the round in Hume League netball to outrun Lockhart by nine goals at Lockhart on Saturday.
There was nothing separating the Saints and Demons heading into the first two breaks, before the visitors managed to accelerate in the third term to set up the victory.
Coach Shea Cunningham said the Saints, who currently sit in 10th spot on the ladder, have strongly developed in the second half of the season.
"We've had a huge amount of improvement across the season, which is pretty exciting, and I think we're setting ourselves up for even more improvement next year," Cunningham said.
"It was very contested netball and we had to be pretty brave to get our hands to every ball.
"It was our last game with a full squad with a couple of girls away for the last round, so we just wanted to go out there and have a good win to finish it off for all the girls."
Sisters Liz and Georgia Elhers teamed up superbly in goals for the Saints and were well fed by wing attack Tia D'Angri.
Loyal Lockhart netballer Carlie Pearse has now played 300 A-grade games in Demons' colours.
At Coreen, the Spiders were too good for the Power as they cruised to a 60-29 win.
The reigning premiers continue to show their dominance in the competition to outplay the Giants 80-27 at Rand.
Billabong Crows defeated Murray Magpies by nine goals at Urana, the Bulldogs were too strong for the Lions (48-19), and the Brookers took the points against the Swampies 47-21.
One round now remains to be played before finals get under way in the Hume League.
