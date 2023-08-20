Wangaratta coach Ben Reid has resigned himself to missing finals after fearing he suffered a serious bicep injury on Saturday.
Reid was forced off in the third quarter of the thumping home win over Myrtleford.
"I think I'm done for the year, I rang the Collingwood docs and said what happened, and it sounds like a bicep tendon, but I'll know more in the next couple of days," he said on Saturday.
"It was just in a tackle, you do it all the time, it must have been the angle I was on.
"These things happen, I've got another job to do and coach the team, so I can't feel sorry for myself."
Lavington's Adam Butler will undergo bicep surgery on Wednesday after he was injured against Wangaratta on August 12.
Reid played in Collingwood's 2010 premiership in a 152-game career.
He joined Wangaratta after retiring from the elite level at the end of 2020 and took over the coaching when Dean Stone stood down after the COVID-interrupted 2021.
Reid recently extended his deal until the end of next year.
He's battled injury this year, playing nine of the 16 games, and was playing his first game in a month after injuring his hamstring against Albury, where the club was suddenly hit with a stack of injuries.
However, it's only highlighted the Pies' depth as they've won their last three games by an average of 93 points.
Wangaratta will play the qualifying final on September 2, but won't know its opponent until the minor premiership is decided in the final round.
Yarrawonga and Albury are equal on 52 points, with the former holding a percentage lead of 4.96.
Albury is away to seventh-placed Lavington, while Yarrawonga is away to an injury-hit Wodonga (fourth).
Wangaratta has the bye.
