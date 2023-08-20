The Border Mailsport
Home/Sport/AFL Local

Wangaratta coach Ben Reid fears season is over with bicep injury

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
Updated August 20 2023 - 1:06pm, first published 10:51am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Reid (centre) talks to his players, but he might be coaching from the sidelines for finals, due to injury.
Ben Reid (centre) talks to his players, but he might be coaching from the sidelines for finals, due to injury.

Wangaratta coach Ben Reid has resigned himself to missing finals after fearing he suffered a serious bicep injury on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Moir

Andrew Moir

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.