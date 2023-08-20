The Border Mail
Jack Ziebell in hospital after assault in wake of last AFL match

Anthony Bunn
By Anthony Bunn
Updated August 20 2023 - 12:20pm, first published 12:00pm
Jack Ziebell, holding daughter Pippa, leaves the MCG to a standing ovation after his final match for North Melbourne. Picture from AFL Photos
FORMER North Melbourne captain Jack Ziebell, who was recruited from Wodonga, has been assaulted outside a Melbourne bar hours after his last AFL match.

