FORMER North Melbourne captain Jack Ziebell, who was recruited from Wodonga, has been assaulted outside a Melbourne bar hours after his last AFL match.
His club said he was the victim of an "unprovoked attack" after he had joined team-mates and Kangaroos staff for a get-together in the suburb of South Yarra, following his final game at the MCG against Richmond on Saturday August 19.
Victoria Police confirmed it was investigating the matter, which resulted in Ziebell spending time in hospital with facial injuries, and released a statement outlining the broad circumstances.
"Officers have been told a 32-year-old man was assaulted in what is believed to be an unprovoked incident outside a bar on Commercial Road on Sunday 20 August about 1am," police stated.
"It appears the victim was pushed onto the road by the offender, who was in the company of two other men, before he was punched to the face and kicked when he fell to the ground.
"The trio then fled the scene.
"The man wasn't seriously injured.
"Police are investigating whether the assault may have followed a reported push and shove scuffle inside the venue which led to the trio being removed from the venue."
The attack occurred outside the Osborne hotel and followed an early club function in Richmond which was attended by Ziebell's family and friends from the Border.
Ziebell had 23 disposals in his final match and took a screamer in the first quarter.
He received a standing ovation as he left the MCG while carrying his daughter Pippa.
Onlookers to that moment included his wife Shannie and father Gary.
Recruited from the Ovens and Murray's Bulldogs with pick nine in the 2008 AFL draft, Ziebell played 280 matches and captained the Kangaroos for 111 clashes.
