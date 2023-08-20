The Border Mailsport
Wodonga's Matt Soroczynski suffers hamstring injury against Albury

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
Updated August 20 2023 - 1:02pm, first published 12:11pm
Wodonga's Matt Soroczynski gets his kick away, despite the efforts of Albury's Rhys King on Saturday. Picture by Mark Jesser
Wodonga's Matt Soroczynski gets his kick away, despite the efforts of Albury's Rhys King on Saturday. Picture by Mark Jesser

Wodonga flyer Matt Soroczynski's strong debut season is almost certainly over after injuring his hamstring for a second time against Albury on Saturday.

