Wodonga flyer Matt Soroczynski's strong debut season is almost certainly over after injuring his hamstring for a second time against Albury on Saturday.
Soroczynski was racing through the middle of Albury Sportsground before stopping immediately and grabbing his right hamstring.
He was on crutches after the game as team-mates consoled him.
"Unfortunately it's the same one I tweaked in the year, but it feels worse than last time, I'll get some scans this week, but it doesn't feel great," he revealed in the dressing room.
"The other one was a bit of tightness or awareness."
The running defender was out for a month, but missed only two games, due to the split round.
"I felt it go, I heard the pop, it's pretty painful trying to walk off the ground as quickly as possible, it's unfortunate for me and the team, but we'll back the next bloke to bounce back next week," he explained.
He joined Wodonga from Outer East Football League outfit Narre Warren, where he's a two-time premiership player.
Soroczynski was coming off his best season there after previously battling hamstring issues.
He's one of the league's quickest players, exploding away from traffic.
Remarkably, Soroczynski was one of three Bulldogs to suffer hamstring injuries against the Tigers.
Rhys Venturoni pulled up after Tigers' forward Jacob Conlan marked in front of him, before limping off, while tough midfielder Jack Yelland suffered tightness.
The Bulldogs finished without a bench as Angus Baker left the ground midway through the third quarter.
"It's just calf soreness, it will be alright for next week," he said.
Interestingly, Wangaratta suffered five injuries and had to play a man short for most of the second half against Albury on July 22, but it's impossible to say if it's just coincidence or the Tigers' lightning ball movement is running teams ragged.
Wodonga already went into the game without a handful of players, including defender Tom Johnson, who was outstanding in the first half against Wangaratta Rovers the previous week, playing a major role in sealing a finals berth, before limping his way through much of the second stanza.
"I got a big knock on the side of my shin, a little bit of bone bruising. so just managing the old boy at the moment, I think that's what they call it," the veteran 32-year-old quipped.
"I will play the final, but it will be touch and go for this week."
The Bulldogs will end a 14-year finals drought when they face Wangaratta Rovers in the elimination final on September 3.
IN THE NEWS:
Wodonga hosts Yarrawonga in the final round.
A number of top five teams have injury concerns, so given they're all guaranteed to play finals, there's every chance clubs will field weakened teams on Saturday as they look to protect players.
