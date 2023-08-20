Bullioh are through to the Upper Murray grand final after defeating reigning premiers Tumbarumba on Saturday.
The Bulldogs won a hard-fought preliminary final by 19 points at Tumbarumba, where Ash Murray's five goals proved crucial for the visitors.
Bullioh, premiers in 2019, will now face an undefeated Cudgewa side on their home deck in Saturday's decider.
"I'm very proud of the boys and very glad they're getting an opportunity to play in a grand final," Bulldogs coach Aaron Gordon said.
"Tumbarumba are a very proud club, they always give 100 percent and you know that when you play them it's always going to be a tough game.
"So to stand up and stay positive throughout the whole game and kick away at the end to get a win, I couldn't be prouder of the boys."
Bullioh kicked three goals to one in the first quarter but it was an arm wrestle all afternoon and the Roos trailed by just six points at the main break.
At one stage, the margin was only two points but the Bulldogs held the lead all day and three goals in the final term sealed the deal.
"We were able to kick away with some great efforts from Ash Murray," Gordon said.
"On a very slippery, greasy day, which wasn't great for forwards, he made it count when he got his opportunities.
"That was massive.
"By his standards, Ash probably didn't have the best day he's had for the year but he stayed positive and kept competing and took some chances late in the game, which probably sealed it for us."
Jacob Curran was superb in the midfield while Bullioh ruckman Kelvin Wallace also stood tall to help get the Bulldogs over the line.
"Both of those guys have been great players for us, not only this year but over the last few years," Gordon said.
"In tough, wet conditions, they put their head over the ball and were as tough as you can get, which was great to watch."
Bullioh go into the grand final as underdogs against a Cudgewa outfit which is 13-0 since Drew Cameron's appointment as coach last summer.
Their four wins over the Bulldogs have come at an average of 51 points but Gordon insists the outcome on grand final day is far from a foregone conclusion.
"I'm very excited," he said.
"Throughout the year, Cudgewa have been a pretty dominant side so it's a strange feeling to go into a grand final with nothing to lose.
"No-one expects us to win so we'll be able to go in with an attitude of rolling the dice with no pressure or expectations.
"We'll try our absolute hardest and see where we get to.
"The players absolutely believe we can win.
"It will be tough because they've got a great side with experienced all over the field but the pressure's all on them.
"I think the nerves might have clicked up a gear for them with us winning and getting through, having comfortably beaten Tumbarumba last week.
"We've got some dangerous players that can turn games pretty quickly, so it's pure excitement."
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.