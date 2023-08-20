The Border Mailsport
Bullioh to face Cudgewa in Upper Murray grand final after defeating Tumbarumba

Steve Tervet
By Steve Tervet
Updated August 20 2023 - 1:33pm, first published 1:30pm
Bullioh won the preliminary final by 19 points at Tumbarumba. Picture by Wendy Lavis
Bullioh are through to the Upper Murray grand final after defeating reigning premiers Tumbarumba on Saturday.

