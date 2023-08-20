Peter Cook rolled back the years by taking two hangers as Brock-Burrum secured finals footy on Saturday.
The Saints coach kicked two goals in the 15.13 (103) to 7.8 (50) victory away to Lockhart, turning on the style with a couple of memorable moments in the second half.
"For a 35-year-old, it was good to at least get above three inches off the ground," Cook laughed.
"I took a couple of good marks and I felt really good, movement-wise.
"I got off the ground a little bit more, was stuck at full-forward for most of the game but there were a couple of marks in the third quarter that the boys sprung to life afterwards."
Four more goals for Keith Tallent took him to 46 for the season as the Saints cemented themselves in sixth place ahead of a round 18 meeting with the winless Murray Magpies.
Lockhart, having claimed the wooden spoon in 2022, have bounced back well and sit eighth with a 6-11 record with one game remaining.
"We knew it was going to be a dangerous game," Cook said.
"There was a lot of talk about Jindera making finals, the last couple of weeks, but if Lockhart had won last week, it would have made yesterday's game even more interesting.
"We played them earlier in the year, they were very competitive, they're a quick-scoring team and once they get a run on and get that momentum, they're very hard to stop.
"But to our guys' credit, the last 10-12 games of footy, we've really gelled and every time they got on a run, we were able to change the control of the game and get it back on our terms."
Brock-Burrum brought plenty of heat around the contest again, having earned high praise from Holbrook premiership coach Matt Sharp a week earlier.
"Our midfielders have been really good for the last month," Cook said.
"Sharpy was right on the money when he said we controlled the game in the middle and that's probably where the story was against Howlong, in the second half against Osborne and again on the weekend.
"The midfielders are really starting to find their own, which is good, and we had a lot more forward pressure in the second half.
"Max Tallent and Deky Yates were really good on the weekend.
"Me being able to provide that little bit of support for Keith as well has been good."
The Hume League ladder after 17 rounds is: Osborne 64 points, Holbrook 58, Howlong 44, CDHBU 44, Rand-Walbundrie-Walla 40, Brock-Burrum 36, Jindera 32, Lockhart 24, Culcairn 24, Billabong Crows 22, Henty 20, Murray Magpies 0.
