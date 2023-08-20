Albury Thunder will meet Temora in next weekend's qualifying final in Group Nine league tag.
The Border outfit had already qualified for the double chance, but fell to undefeated Wagga Kangaroos 14-4 on Sunday, August 20.
The home team scored three tries to one.
"They had the ball for 80 per cent of the second half, so we just had to defend and were tired from that and they had a couple of quick inside balls (to score)," Thunder coach Tash Clemson explained.
The Thunder finished the regular season with only the two losses and both against the Roos.
The visitors won the round seven clash 12-0.
Albury also had the two draws, including a 16-all result against Temora in round nine.
"Jess Harris at the back was really good, when they (Kangaroos) made breaks, she always got the tag and she runs hard in attack too, Jaxan Blackhall played in the middle, she played like a running half or lock, while Sommer Harris also played well," Clemson said.
