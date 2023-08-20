The Border Mailsport
Wagga Kangaroos defeat Albury Thunder in Group Nine league tag

By Andrew Moir
Updated August 20 2023 - 4:01pm, first published 3:50pm
Albury Thunder's Jess Harris played well in the league tag loss to Wagga Kangaroos.
Albury Thunder will meet Temora in next weekend's qualifying final in Group Nine league tag.

