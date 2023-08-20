Banned drink-driver blows 0.143 after hitting 149km/h on Hume Highway

A banned drink-driver nearly three times the alcohol limit has been caught speeding at 149km/h on the Hume Highway.
State Highway Patrol members intercepted the 28-year-old man's vehicle at Glenrowan on Saturday.
The driver returned a breath test reading of 0.143.
Checks showed his licence was already cancelled.
The Wyndham Vale man's red Ford was impounded at a cost of $1725.
He will face court at a later date.
Police are conducting Operation Focus, targeting high risk areas in a bid to reduce road trauma.
