Banned drink-driver blows 0.143 after hitting 149km/h on Hume Highway

By Blair Thomson
Updated August 21 2023 - 9:38am, first published 9:35am
The driver was caught by State Highway Patrol members on Saturday. Picture by Victoria Police
A banned drink-driver nearly three times the alcohol limit has been caught speeding at 149km/h on the Hume Highway.

