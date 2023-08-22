The Border Mail
MT Dance Creative, Laura Behrends Coaching and Centre Stage Event Company present Wonderland at The Cube Wodonga

Jodie Bruton
By Jodie Bruton
August 22 2023 - 2:00pm
Lucy Mathews will help bring the Wonderland story to the stage through dance at The Cube Wodonga on Saturday. Picture by Tara Trewhella
A DYNAMIC production of a favourite childhood story is coming to Wodonga this weekend.

