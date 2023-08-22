A DYNAMIC production of a favourite childhood story is coming to Wodonga this weekend.
Wonderland runs at The Cube Wodonga, twice on Saturday.
MT Dance Creative, Laura Behrends Coaching and Centre Stage Event Company have teamed up to present this new production featuring ingenious stagecraft that will thrill children and adults alike.
More than 60 Border dance students, ranging in age from eight to 18, will perform throughout the show.
Meet the rabbit, the eccentric Hatter and the boisterous Queen as a cast of dancers and actors brings more than 20 curious characters to life.
MT Dance Creative co-founder Meegan Strauss said the show was a real mix of dance genres including ballet, hip hop, contemporary and lyrical.
She said it was a big change in style from their first show Introspect, an innovative contemporary work that ran at The Cube Wodonga in April.
It had fewer dancers and costume changes with minimal props
"Wonderland is a story people know and love," she said.
"Centre Stage Event Company have come up with some huge props to bring it all to life.
"It's going to be great to see it all come together."
Wonderland is running at The Cube Wodonga on Saturday, August 26, 2pm and 7pm.
The show is 60 minutes with no interval.
For tickets visit thecubewodonga.com.au or visit The Cube Wodonga box office, 10am to 4pm, weekdays.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.