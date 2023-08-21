The Border Mail
Home/Entertainment/Local Entertainment
What's on

Yackandandah Theatre Company presents The Heartbreak Choir by Aidan Fennessy

Jodie Bruton
By Jodie Bruton
August 21 2023 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Yackandandah Theatre Company with Creative Representation and Arts Yackandandah present The Heartbreak Choir at Yackandandah from August 24 to 26.
Yackandandah Theatre Company with Creative Representation and Arts Yackandandah present The Heartbreak Choir at Yackandandah from August 24 to 26.

THE work described by Melbourne Theatre Company as "a warm hug of a play" is coming to Yackandandah.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jodie Bruton

Jodie Bruton

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.