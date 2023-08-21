THE work described by Melbourne Theatre Company as "a warm hug of a play" is coming to Yackandandah.
The Heartbreak Choir by Aidan Fennessy will open at Yackandandah on Thursday, August 24, with three shows on Friday, August 25, and Saturday, August 26.
Yackandandah Theatre Company with Creative Representation and Arts Yackandandah will present this season of The Heartbreak Choir.
It was Fennessy's last play before he died aged 53 in September 2020.
Producer Margie Gleeson said The Heartbreak Choir was an uplifting play that would appeal to a broad audience.
"We think Fennessy knew about us up in Yackandandah when he wrote this play," she said.
"It is funny and uplifting celebrating music, friendship and community."
The Heartbreak Choir opens in an old CFA Hall in a small town where a group gathers to sing, having splintered from their original choir on a matter of principle.
Their newest recruit is Peter. They have a new name, a space to rehearse and a gig booked at a winery where they need to find a song to go with the new Sangiovese.
And they have to confront some of the wrongs of the past.
Fennessy died after a two-year battle with cancer in September 2020 before his play was first produced by Melbourne Theatre Company two years later owing to COVID interruptions.
Fennessy was a member of the Artistic Directorate of Hothouse Theatre (Wodonga), Artistic Director of the Store Room Theatre Workshop (Melbourne) and Associate Director at Melbourne Theatre Company.
The Heartbreak Choir is being directed by Brendan Hogan with assistant director Maggie Craven with support from Margie Gleeson, Sally Dodds, Jo O'Shaughnessy and Adam Elliott.
Its cast includes Louise Scheidl, Lisa Mason, Terri Manderson, Liliana Mason, Richard Routley, Victoire Mazambi and Connor Wall.
The show will run at Yackandandah Senior Citizens Centre, Wellsford Street, on Thursday, August 24, at 7.30pm; Friday, August 25, at 7.30pm; and Saturday, August 26, 2pm (afternoon tea from Yack Women's Shed) and 7.30pm.
Tickets are available on TryBooking.
Content warning: The production contains coarse language, mature themes, references to sexual assault and references to suicide.
