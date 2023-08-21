Retiring Albury United stalwart Mark Robinson was given an unforgettable send-off on Saturday.
Robinson, who will hang up the boots at the end of this season, began the day by captaining the over-35s to a 5-0 victory over Wangaratta.
But the best was saved until last, with the 51-year-old coming off the bench for the last five minutes of the Division 1 men's clash as United wrapped up the league championship.
Running out onto his beloved Jelbart Park West for the final time, Robinson will forever be able to say he was on the field at the moment United were crowned league champions.
Division 1 coach Matt Campbell, who plays with Robinson in the over-35s, showed there is still room for sentiment in competitive sport by naming him in the squad.
"It was a bit of fun, that's for sure," Robinson smiled.
"I spoke to 'Camo' last week, I said 'I'm ready for the bench, boss' and he said 'yeah, I'll give you five minutes.'
"I started with the club in 1999, came back from 13 years in the Navy when Scott Kidd was there and played seniors and ressies with the likes of Camo, Paul Hayes and Webby (Cade Webb).
"So it was a good way to bow out because I'm done and dusted now.
"I'm 51 and I've had enough!"
With his side 5-2 up and the title safely in the bag, Campbell told Robinson to get ready.
"Robbo's been a huge part of our club for the best part of 30 years, he's a big character at United and it was great to let him have that moment to remember," Campbell said.
"When it was 2-2, early in the second half, I was thinking 'I'm not sure if I'm going to be able to sneak him on' but the boys read the script well and scored a couple late which allowed us to roll him on for five minutes at the end.
"It was completely Robbo's choice.
"I said to him, jokingly, in our 35s group chat, 'if you want to come off the bench in the ones we might be able to make it work' and he didn't say no!
"It turned out we had a spot on the bench and then it turned out we could sneak him on and he was happy just to play five minutes.
"He's taken care of the 35s for 5-10 years, he's a long-term player, a really good clubman and a terrific guy.
"He played 35s in the morning but it's great that he can say his last kick on Jelbart helped win the Div 1 men's title."
The final act of Robinson's playing career will come in the over-35 finals series, which starts this weekend, but he'll remain part of the furniture at United.
"It's been a great ride and I've enjoyed every minute," Robinson said.
"Albury United is a fantastic family-orientated club, built on great volunteer numbers.
"I've done everything from treasurer to marking the lines, helping in the canteen and setting up more goals and nets than you could poke a stick at.
"It's been a very successful time but I'm so happy to retire now!"
