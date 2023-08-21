The Border Mail
Mark Robinson retires after playing for 24 years at Albury United

Steve Tervet
Updated August 21 2023 - 11:34am, first published 11:30am
Mark Robinson on the field at Jelbart Park for the final time. Picture by Mark Jesser
Retiring Albury United stalwart Mark Robinson was given an unforgettable send-off on Saturday.

