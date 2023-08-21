The Border Mailsport
Home/Sport/AFL Local

Matt Pendergast: Loss of a young life was our motivation to play again

Steve Tervet
By Steve Tervet
Updated August 21 2023 - 5:28pm, first published 5:20pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Lavington legends pulled on the boots and came out of retirement at the weekend to honour a tragic loss from the club community.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve Tervet

Steve Tervet

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.