Lavington legends pulled on the boots and came out of retirement at the weekend to honour a tragic loss from the club community.
A young relative of Panthers secretary Stephen Chalmers and former club president Brian Chalmers passed away suddenly earlier this month.
And after helping Lavington's reserves to victory over Wodonga Raiders at Birallee Park, five-time club best-and-fairest Matt Pendergast revealed the death had been his motivation to play his first match for almost four years.
"It's bigger than the game," Pendergast said.
"It was a pretty emotional week for the club and my decision to play on the weekend was based on that, to bring a bit of happiness to people who have been part of our lives for a long time.
"Brian was there when 'Lavi' entered the Ovens and Murray, he was one of the starters, so to be able to play on the weekend and bring a bit of happiness to their lives in a pretty dark time was emotional.
"I gave him a bit of a hug on the weekend and he said thanks.
"It's bloody sad and you don't know what to say but if you can play and bring a smile to their faces, that's the least we can do."
Pendergast, 40, was joined in the side by his great friend Kade Stevens and senior Panthers coach Adam Schneider, a veteran of more than 200 AFL games.
Stevens and Pendergast won a combined eight club best-and-fairests at Lavington Sports Ground between 2002 and 2014.
"It's been a long time so to play with Stevo again, and someone of Schneids' reputation, was a lot of fun," Pendergast said.
"It's not something that comes around every day and it's not something we seek to do but when it happens, it's really good fun.
"I'm definitely paying for it now, though.
"The body doesn't bounce back like it used to."
Lavington won by 18.9 (117) to 5.10 (40) just a couple of days after the game itself had looked in some doubt.
"We only had 11 available on Thursday night and the boys sent out a bit of a message that they needed help," Pendergast explained.
"It wasn't looking good so it was a bit of a pact we made.
"I thought it was a set-up at first but once we started warming up and got the gear, it got a bit serious!"
Prior to Saturday, Pendergast hadn't played since 2019.
"You really miss the pre-game and being involved with the build-up," he said.
"The body actually knew what it was doing after a while but you really miss the stuff in the rooms, the warm-up and then you get out there.
"The competitive stuff is probably what you miss and the banter in the rooms so it was good to get amongst that again.
"It goes pretty quick, your career, and if you can go back and have a bit of fun like that, it's all worth it."
Pendergast, who turns 41 next month, has been heavily involved in Lavington's season.
"I'm doing as much as I can with the thirds group, which has got a lot of potential and I've been helping Schneids with the seniors and doing the running," he said.
"To see a few of the young boys debut on the weekend that you've had a fair bit to do with is really pleasing; the program's really healthy and got a lot of excitement in the future to come.
"That's where I get a kick out of being involved, the junior development side of it and the future looks pretty bright.
"These kids are talented and to be part of it is really encouraging."
