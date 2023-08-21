Members of a Border school music group can now call themselves world champions.
The Scots School Albury pipe band won grade 4B of the 2023 World Pipe Band Championships in Glasgow on Saturday, August 19.
The Albury representatives led 11 other bands in their section, just edging out the Royal Army of Oman, with Irish band Letterkenny and District placing third.
Earlier in the five-week trip, The Scots School took out grade 4B at the 2023 Scottish Pipe Band Championships.
At the world event, the band was also crowned Best Drum Corps and Champion of Champions, which took into account both championship grade victories.
Nearly 9000 pipers and drummers competed in the world championships, which coincided with Piping Live!, a week-long festival to celebrate the bagpipes in Glasgow city centre.
The Scots School Albury principal Vicki Steer said everyone was "absolutely delighted" by the world class win, with the news coming through early Sunday morning.
"The school and its community just heartily and proudly congratulates all the pipe band members and staff on their incredible achievement," she said.
"I think it's a very unique experience to be so immersed in the centre of pipe bands in Scotland and participating in this Tattoo, and it will be an experience that the young people involved will remember for the rest of their lives.
"And I think a lot of incredible life lessons learned from the sheer discipline of the rehearsals and the preparation, and seeing the outcome of their hard work."
The touring party, about 30 students and adults, is due back in Albury next week.
