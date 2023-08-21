The Border Mail
The Scots School Albury pipe band wins grade 4B at World Championships

By Janet Howie
Updated August 21 2023 - 1:37pm, first published 1:00pm
Drum major Max Coupland, front third from left carrying the mace, leads The Scots School Albury pipe band onto the Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo arena as part of the massed pipes. Picture by Graham Gaw
Members of a Border school music group can now call themselves world champions.

