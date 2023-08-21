The Rotary Club of Wodonga West's peace bell project has garnered national acclaim for its contribution to promoting peace in the community.
RSL national president Major General Greg Melick visited the Border to present the 2023 Anzac Peace Prize to Rotary Club president Rao Kuditipudi at Belvoir Park on Monday, August 21.
Upon receiving the award Mr Kuditipudi said "we are a small club but we've achieved big things".
"This award goes to show that ordinary people can do extraordinary things through rotary," he said.
The Anzac Peace Prize is awarded by the RSL to "recognise any outstanding effort by an Australian citizen (or group) who has promoted the concept of international understanding and who, in so doing, has made a contribution to world peace".
RSL national president Major General Greg Melick spoke at the ceremony and applauded the club's dedication to fostering peace in the community.
"The idea is to promote peace and make especially younger people aware of the need for peace and the ways to achieve it," he said.
Club secretary Matt Burke said they were the second rotary club in the 50 year history of the prize to receive the award, the first being the Rotary Club of Camberwell in 2017.
"This means a great deal to the club," he said.
"We undertook this project to build something that will create a better place for people to have peace in the home, peace in school and peace in the community.
"If we can just get on with each other, we will have a much more harmonious world."
But the project has not been without its drama.
Mr Burke said he was hopeful the striker could eventually be returned to the attraction.
"We are hoping we can get past that and return the striker, but that's up to the City of Wodonga now," he said.
Layton is a journalist at The Border Mail. He is interested in profiles, features, and hard news. If you have a story please reach out to him at layton.holley@austcommunitymedia.com.au
