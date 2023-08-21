The Border Mailsport
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Narrandera Race Club will hold their second meeting inside four days

By Matt Malone
Updated August 21 2023 - 2:14pm, first published 2:06pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Narrandera Race Club will host a transferred Albury race meeting on Tuesday. Picture by Les Smith
Narrandera Race Club will host a transferred Albury race meeting on Tuesday. Picture by Les Smith

NARRANDERA Race Club will again step up to host a transferred race meeting.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.