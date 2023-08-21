A Lavington woman has avoided a jail cell over an ongoing "ice" supply ring police detected during a special drugs operation.
Amanda Hood was handed 18 months in custody when she appeared for sentencing before Albury Local Court on Monday, August 21.
But Hood was spared from being taken away in a NSW Corrective Services truck to Junee jail.
Instead, she was ordered to complete the sentence in the community by way of an intensive corrections order.
The sentence was imposed on two charges of supply prohibited drugs on an ongoing basis, dishonestly obtain financial advantage by deception, owner or occupier knowingly allow use of property as drug premises and possess an unauthorised prohibited firearm.
Further, Hood was sentenced to a 12-month community corrections order on charges of possess identity information to commit an indictable offence and possess a prohibited drug.
Hood previously pleaded guilty to all charges before magistrate Melissa Humphreys.
The court had been told that Hood had police monitoring her conversations when she used a mobile phone to conduct methamphetamine deals on 22 separate occasions.
Hood, 39, also known by the surname of Langley, was not allowed to leave the Albury courthouse until she had signed the orders at the court registry on Monday afternoon.
As part of the order, she is not permitted to leave NSW or Australia without the permission of NSW Community Corrections.
Hood came under the notice of the Murray River Police District drug unit when it began investigating the supply of prohibited drugs in June, 2022.
The probe, dubbed Strike Force Gallinule, also targeted her co-offender, Aaron Cescon, who was sentenced previously to a nine-month intensive corrections order.
The court was told how police obtained a telecommunications warrant that allowed them to intercept all calls to a mobile phone used by both Hood and Cescon.
The telecommunications warrant stated how Hood and Cescon were using the same phone "to facilitate the purchase and supply of methamphetamine in and around the Albury area".
The phone was registered in the name of another woman, related to Hood, who lived in the outer northern Melbourne suburb of Craigieburn.
Police outlined in detail for the court a breakdown of those deals, including one where Hood agreed to supply seven grams of methamphetamine to someone for $2000.
Those 22 deals - carried out from June 11 to July 27, 2022 - were mainly for amounts varying from 0.1 grams to 0.5 grams of methamphetamine.
One other deal involved the supply of cannabis leaf.
The deception charge was related to a claim in Hood's name that was submitted with Services Australia on March 16, 2022.
This was for an Australian government disaster recovery payment related to floods in NSW.
Hood provided an address of Lismore Heights, in the far north-east of NSW, but she had "never lived there".
The claim she submitted claimed Hood had "lost her home, her car and her personal property".
As a result, Hood received a $1000 payment followed by two more $1000 payments on March 23 and 30, 2022.
As part of her sentence, Hood must complete 150 hours of unpaid community work and also abstain from using drugs.
