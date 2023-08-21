Police had planned to apply to bring Cheyne Orcher back to NSW on Monday, following his arrest in Melbourne at the weekend.
It's alleged Orcher, 34, drove a car at Albury police members near the intersection of Dallinger and Vickers roads on Friday night.
A constable and senior constable both shot at the vehicle as Orcher allegedly drove straight at them.
The vehicle drove off and Orcher allegedly travelled down to Melbourne, where he was arrested by specialist police about 6.30pm Saturday.
The vehicle and a gun were recovered.
A second man was also arrested but has since been released.
Orcher appeared in the Melbourne court dock on Monday afternoon, flanked by custody staff.
The court was told Albury officers had initially sought to take him back to NSW.
Police had planned to return him to the state on Tuesday.
But the court was told Orcher had two pending matters - including a Wodonga driving matter - which meant he could not be extradited.
His lawyer said the Victorian matters meant he was under restraint in the state.
The court heard he had a wound to his leg from the time of his arrest.
Orcher did not make a bail application and will face Wangaratta court on Monday next week.
His lawyer asked for Orcher to appear in person in Wangaratta in case the extradition went ahead next week.
