Luke Gestier was quick to make up for lost time on his long-awaited return to Holbrook's forward line on Saturday.
A hamstring injury had kept Gestier sidelined since May but the key forward booted seven goals in his first game for 13 weeks as the Brookers beat lowly Henty by 58 points.
Gestier hadn't taken the field since the Swampies visited Holbrook in round six but quickly found his groove alongside assistant coach AB Mackinlay, who slotted four goals to pass 50 for the season.
"It was a bit of relief," Mackinlay said of Gestier's return.
"I think he was a little bit nervous beforehand but once he started, he was fine.
"It was good structurally because he straightens us up.
"You never lose your talent and it looked like he hadn't missed a beat.
"To kick seven in a pretty wet and scrappy game was a pretty good effort."
Gestier's return for Holbrook coincides with the news that Hayden Armstrong is unlikely to return for premiership rivals Osborne this season after re-injuring his Achilles.
Mackinlay said having Gestier available heading into finals was a major boost.
"We're probably a little bit more unpredictable when he's not playing but with someone of his ability, you'd be mad not to kick it to him the majority of the time," Mackinlay said.
"You can stick the ball on his head and you know he's going to compete, whereas we've had to get away with myself and guys like Fletcher and Ben Parker down there, who aren't quite as big as him.
"It changes our structure a little bit (without Gestier).
"Logan Hamilton's taken over that role pretty well down forward as our big target but to have a couple of big guys down here certainly helps."
But having missed 10 games, will Gestier really be up to speed by the time Holbrook meet the Tigers in the second semi-final at Walbundrie on September 9?
"Ideally, he would have come back a couple of weeks ago and got a really good run in but if he can get through these two weeks unscathed and then we get the week off, I think he'll be right to go," Mackinlay said.
"He got himself really fit before he hurt himself and he's in absolutely pristine nick.
"He's been on the bike, swimming, doing whatever he can - you've just got to look at him to see how fit he is.
"Someone like him doesn't need a lot of touch either."
Holbrook rounds out the home-and-away season at home to Culcairn on Saturday with Hamilton and Raven Jolliffe expected to returning after missing the win over Henty.
Luke Carman and Matt Bender are likely to miss the game but should be fit in time for the first final.
