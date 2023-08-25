Celebrating excellence in local education and training Advertising Feature

Squad says this award reaffirms its commitment to excellence. Picture by Sunday Muse Studio

In the busy centre of Wodonga, commitment and dedication to education and training has been shining for over four decades.



Squad Employment, Training & HR is truly invested in the community, and they've just won Outstanding Business in Education and Training in the Albury Wodonga Business Awards.



This accolade is a testament to their unwavering dedication to fostering talent, empowering local businesses, and shaping the future workforce of our community.

Squad has aimed to be a pillar of support for the local economy, businesses, apprentices, and trainees since its inception in 1982. They currently provide support to over 300 apprentices and trainees, collaborating with 130 businesses across a diverse range of more than 50 career pathways.



Their commitment to nurturing young talent and guiding them towards successful career pathways stands as a testament to their core values.

What truly sets Squad apart is their genuine investment in the success of their apprentices and trainees.



The not-for-profit thrives when their apprentices and trainees succeed, and this ethos has become a cornerstone of their approach. By offering comprehensive support, mentorship, and resources, Squad ensures that their apprentices and trainees not only start on their chosen career paths, but also complete them.

A distinctive facet of their success is their dedication to diversity and inclusion. With over 5 per cent of their workforce comprised of women excelling in non-traditional trades, Squad epitomises the notion that talent knows no boundaries.

In a world that continues to evolve rapidly, organisations like Squad play an instrumental role in shaping our community's workforce.



Their holistic customised approach to education, training, and support enriches lives, fuels aspirations, and fortifies the local economy.

