In the busy centre of Wodonga, commitment and dedication to education and training has been shining for over four decades.
Squad Employment, Training & HR is truly invested in the community, and they've just won Outstanding Business in Education and Training in the Albury Wodonga Business Awards.
This accolade is a testament to their unwavering dedication to fostering talent, empowering local businesses, and shaping the future workforce of our community.
Squad has aimed to be a pillar of support for the local economy, businesses, apprentices, and trainees since its inception in 1982. They currently provide support to over 300 apprentices and trainees, collaborating with 130 businesses across a diverse range of more than 50 career pathways.
Their commitment to nurturing young talent and guiding them towards successful career pathways stands as a testament to their core values.
What truly sets Squad apart is their genuine investment in the success of their apprentices and trainees.
The not-for-profit thrives when their apprentices and trainees succeed, and this ethos has become a cornerstone of their approach. By offering comprehensive support, mentorship, and resources, Squad ensures that their apprentices and trainees not only start on their chosen career paths, but also complete them.
A distinctive facet of their success is their dedication to diversity and inclusion. With over 5 per cent of their workforce comprised of women excelling in non-traditional trades, Squad epitomises the notion that talent knows no boundaries.
In a world that continues to evolve rapidly, organisations like Squad play an instrumental role in shaping our community's workforce.
Their holistic customised approach to education, training, and support enriches lives, fuels aspirations, and fortifies the local economy.
As the community celebrates this well-deserved recognition, it is a moment to acknowledge not only Squad's past achievements, but also the promise of a future they are tirelessly shaping.
"At Linchpin Digital, we help ambitious business owners set, and achieve, ambitious business goals. We're for the movers, the shakers, and the even bigger action takers," said founder and director Sonya McIntyre-Reid.
"Our team are experts in Facebook ads, Google ads, branding, organic social media and website development. We offer comprehensive, high level marketing strategies, aiming to strike a balance between tried-and-true fundamentals and modern marketing methods. And our results speak for themselves. Our clients enjoy increased sales, authentic growth and engagement on socials, websites that convert and branding that sets them apart."
In this year's Albury Wodonga Business Awards, Sonya was a finalist in the category of Outstanding Business Leader (Under 35 Years), and Linchpin Digital won Outstanding Business in Professional, Financial & Business Services.
"We've experienced incredible growth in the last 12 months, and we're thrilled to have won this award; particularly in this category, with so many impressive businesses nominated," Sonya said.
"This award recognises the incredible work my team have put in over the last 12 months. They've embraced change, set and achieved some really ambitious goals, and their skill growth has been nothing short of impressive.
"As a business owner, I'm so proud of what we've been able to achieve as a team."
Additionally, "the Albury Wodonga business community has been so supportive of my business, particularly the women in the local business community and the team at Hustle, our co-working space."
When asked about the reason for their success, Sonya said "we take the time to understand the goals of our clients, and work hard to create tailored strategies with a strong focus on data-driven results. The norm in our industry is to employ generalist account managers, who handle everything from Facebook ads to creative content creation and social media management.
"Where we differ from other marketing agencies is that our team are highly specialised, and work within the parameters of their specialisation, in partnership with the rest of our team. This means that, rather than one person achieving a good result, our clients have up to five specialists working together to achieve excellence.
"The digital marketing landscape is constantly changing, so when we work with clients, we remain firm on our objectives, but flexible in our approach learning and embracing new technologies as they emerge."
In terms of their future direction, "we have a number of big projects in the works, and will continue to do our bit to help businesses in the local region grow."