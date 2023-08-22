Falcons stayed in the top four and and finals contention with an important win over Magpies in the Hockey Albury-Wodonga division one men's competition on Sunday, August 20.
A goal to Dom Wild for Falcons well into the third quarter, after a deadlock for the first two quarters, looked like it could be the only goal for the day.
Then a quick reply from Magpies brought the score back to even while a further goal by Falcons late in the game sealed the 2-1 victory.
With regular goal keeper Andrew Paterson out, Falcons coach Mat Russell stepped up into goals and put in a terrific effort.
The best on ground for Magpies was Hamish Morrison, who worked hard all over the field.
CR United won 4-2 against Norths, with some big outs from both teams needing fill-ins from division two and regular players required to step up.
United, with most of the possession, was able to find the net through Alex "Rexy" Macqueen twice, Henry Macqueen and Tye Callow.
A few lapses in manning up meant some breakaways from Norths that players were able to convert.
The best on field for United was Alex Macqueen and Leigh Wignall while Justin Ellis and goal keeper Scott Sippel did well for Norths.
Norths must win next week to secure second spot on the ladder and will likely play United again for the first semi-final.
Wombats defeated Wodonga 3-1 in the remaining division one men's match.
In division one women, Falcons triumphed 3-0 over Magpies.
With the scores locked at 0-0 at halftime it looked like anyone's game before Alison Hogarth, of Falcons, found the net, putting her team in front.
A second goal from Taryn Hamilton gave Falcons a comfortable lead before Jaiden Hamilton scored off a penalty flick after having her first goal attempt stopped on the line with the body of a defender.
Goal keeper for Magpies Simone Walker had a great game, keeping Falcons down to three goals, with Erin Monte also terrific for her team.
The Falcons midfield of Megs Whitehouse and Kate Bardy were best on field for their team.
Norths-Wombats proved too strong for CR United, coming away 2-1 winners.
Brooke Johnson and Angela MacDonald converted their chances in the first half and the defence held strong in the second half.
United scored one back in the second half from Abby Bainbridge.
