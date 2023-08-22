Round up your family and friends and get ready to strip the willow and step lively in the heel and toe polka at Jindera this weekend.
The Jindera Pioneer Museum is staging a good ol' fashioned bush dance and organisers are hoping young and old will come along dressed in their finest and ready to kick up their heels on Saturday, August 26.
You don't need to be Ginger Rogers or Fred Astaire - just bring along a good sense of humour and plenty of enthusiasm - to join the action.
Dance away the winter cold, listen to some great live music or watch dancers step back in time for this social gathering once enjoyed by our early pioneers.
The bush dance, which emerged in the early 19th century and was based on traditional folk dances, became popular among settlers in rural areas.
The dancing involves simple, repetitive movements and are typically accompanied by a "bush band" or live music played on instruments such as the fiddle, accordion, and banjo.
Its history has been kept alive with generations of Aussie school kids who have learned the intricacies of such classics as the Heel and Toe Polka and Strip the Willow in playgrounds and school halls.
