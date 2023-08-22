The Border Mailsport
Jack Haugen wins Kiewa-Sandy Creek's best and fairest ahead of Josh Hicks

Runner-up Josh Hicks with Jack Haugen who won Kiewa-Sandy Creek's best and fairest on Saturday night. Picture supplied
Jack Haugen has proven class is permanent after taking out Kiewa-Sandy Creek's best and fairest on Saturday night.

