Jack Haugen has proven class is permanent after taking out Kiewa-Sandy Creek's best and fairest on Saturday night.
In a thrilling count that went down to the final round, Haugen edged out Josh Hicks for the honour.
Haugen only played one reserves match last season but returned this year with lethal effect.
The classy midfielder has been instrumental in the Hawks clinching the minor premiership.
His form at Sandy Creek over the next month is also set to have a huge bearing on whether the league powerhouse can clinch their first flag since 2018.
Haugen is also expected to be one of the leading contenders at the Barton medal count to be held at the Commercial Club on Monday night.
He made his senior debut for Border-Walwa in 2013 before crossing to Wodonga Raiders where he played thirds and played his first senior O&M match in 2016.
Haugen played almost 50 senior matches at Birallee Park before crossing to the Hawks in 2021.
Hawks coach Jack Neil said Haugen had proven to be like a new recruit after having last season off.
"I wasn't at the club when Jack last played in 2021 but from all reports he has just picked up from where he left off and hasn't missed a beat," Neil said.
"He was ultra-consistent that season before Covid ended the year and has arguably gone to another level this year.
"Jack focussed on building his house last year and couldn't commit to footy so had a season off.
"It was a fairly tight count and the winner wasn't decided until the last round.
"Josh also had a terrific season to finish runner-up and there was a real bunch of players behind that polled really well despite missing a bit of football."
The Hawks lost the decider to Chiltern last year but the addition of Haugen and Mitch Paton over the off-season has helped bolster their list.
"Jack complements our group really well," Neil said.
"He is a real leader in the way he goes about his football and I would have loved to have him in the side last year.
"But you can't turn back time and am just thankful that he is back this season.
ALSO IN SPORT
"Jack is a real general, all-round contributor who can also hit the scoreboard from time to time.
"He plays predominantly in the midfield but can play forward if needed.
"Jack is versatile and can also play a defensive role and has got a lot of tricks up his sleeve.
"Not only is he consistent but he has got gears and can go to another level if needed to have an impact on the game."
Hicks missed five matches with a shoulder complaint but his ability to stand tall in big moments was a feature of his season.
"It may have been an even tighter count if Josh hadn't missed those games," Neil said.
"In my opinion, Josh is just a star of the competition.
"You just can't keep him down for long and he always finds a way to contribute, especially when the match is on the line and you need something special.
"It's almost impossible to keep Josh quiet for a whole match, you just know at some stage he is going to bob up and do some damage.
"He just seems to have an uncanny ability to make things happen."
Connor Newnham won the Hawks leading goalkicker while Dayle Martin was most improved.
Cam Evans was named the best defender and Jordyn Croucher won the coveted players player award.
Blake Ayton took out the reserves best and fairest from Mitchell Harris.
Both Alistair Whitsed and Sharon Adams were both honoured with life membership of the club.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.