WHEN Paul Farries was 11 she used to paint in the attic of her family's English pub in Tetbury.
She had her own easel set up and relished the creative process.
Within a year, Farries had migrated to Australia with her family under the Ten Pound Poms scheme.
When they arrived in Adelaide and later moved to Penola, South Australia, Farries took refuge in her artwork.
Her art teacher Bev Street became her mentor.
"I didn't want to come to Australia because I was only 12 and the rest of my family were in England," she said.
"But my father had organised it; he was a spitfire pilot in the war and had been convalescing in Warburton before he came home after the war."
Following a career in the Navy (Darwin and Canberra) and the public service throughout Australia, Farries settled at Bright to raise her young family.
She had one day off a fortnight from the family's guesthouse business over winter and would go skiing.
"My friend would go downhill skiing and I'd go cross-country skiing; I'd carry felt pens and art supplies in my clothes," Farries said.
Now 76, the Lavington grandmother's passion for plein air painting has permeated her whole life.
Having formally trained at TAFE NSW - Great Lakes at Forster-Tuncurry in the 1990s, Farries developed her craft on the Border and throughout Australia and Europe.
She taught watercolours at Brighton Art Society in Melbourne too.
"I've done five painting trips to Italy since 2010, one to England and in 2019 I spent six weeks painting in France just before COVID hit," she said.
"I love painting overseas; as much as I love Australia now, I have always felt at home in Europe.
"I feel immediately at home in England and Scotland but I love the vibe of Italy and France.
"I've just painted and exhibited; I don't know where the years have gone!
"I don't know what I'd do if I didn't have painting in my life."
A member of Albury Wodonga Arts Society, Farries will host a retrospective of her work in Wodonga in September going back 20 years.
A total of 60 artworks - watercolours, acrylics, oils and mixed media - will be on show at Gateway Gallery.
Profits from sales will go to Country Hope, which supports Border children with life-threatening illnesses and their families.
"I decided to have a retrospective of my life's work and I wanted it to be worthwhile," Farries said.
"I read about Country Hope's good work in The Border Mail and I wanted to do my part."
Paul's Retrospective will run at Gateway Gallery in Wodonga from September 5 to 30.
The exhibition will be officially opened on Saturday, September 9, from 5pm to 7pm.
Entertainment by Nothin' But Treble.
