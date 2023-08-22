The Border Mailsport
Home/Sport/Cricket

Ebony Hoskin in the mix to take part in the 2023/24 Women's Big Bash League

Steve Tervet
By Steve Tervet
Updated August 22 2023 - 2:58pm, first published 2:50pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Howlong's Ebony Hoskin now has a contract with Cricket NSW. Picture by James Wiltshire
Howlong's Ebony Hoskin now has a contract with Cricket NSW. Picture by James Wiltshire

Ebony Hoskin is hoping to get her first taste of Big Bash cricket this summer.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve Tervet

Steve Tervet

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.