Ebony Hoskin is hoping to get her first taste of Big Bash cricket this summer.
The 20-year-old, from Howlong, will find out next month if she'll get a chance with one of the eight WBBL franchises.
Hoskin, having earned her first professional contract with Cricket NSW earlier this year, trained with Sydney Thunder in 2022/23 and now wants to test herself against some of the best players from around the world.
"It's currently in the works with all of the Big Bash sides," Hoskin explained.
"It's just more waiting for the draft now.
"They have the international draft at the start of September so I'm speaking to a couple of teams and hopefully once that draft has finalised the international players, a lot of the other teams can fill their lists with whoever else they are needing.
"It's very exciting.
"I did have the opportunity to train with the Thunder and that was an amazing experience in itself.
"To be able to speak to a couple of teams is pretty cool and that was always one of my goals, moving up to Sydney, to be contracted with the state as well as a Big Bash team.
"So hopefully it can all work out.
"I'll find out in a couple of weeks' time so I'm very excited for that."
Hoskin has been back on the Border this week as part of Cricket NSW's Country Blitz, talking to schoolchildren and taking part in a coaching clinic at QEII Square.
Having started training eight weeks ago, the former Howlong and Albury quick will play her club cricket at Manly this season after crossing from Campbelltown-Camden but Hoskin's immediate focus is NSW's double-header against Queensland to kick off the Women's National Cricket League season on September 22 and 44.
"It's going to be a very busy summer of cricket," Hoskin said.
"I've been smashing out pre-season four days a week, which has been pretty intense but very rewarding.
"I sit down and reflect a lot on what has happened.
"I look back on the past 18 months and it's been such a rollercoaster.
"I moved to Sydney in June last year, just to train with the Breakers and come the pre-season camp, I was then asked to go away with them.
"There were a couple of injuries, so I was just there to fill in, and it was only a couple of days before round one started that I found out I was debuting.
"From there, it snowballed.
"I got upgraded to a contract with them, I got told I could train alongside the Thunder, which was pretty cool, and to play 10 out of the 12 games for my state when last year I wasn't even contracted, that was a pretty big year for me.
"I did have an injury in my back at the end of last season.
"My end-of-season scans showed I had a bone edema in my L2 so all of the off-season I spent doing literally nothing.
"I was only allowed to go for a walk, I couldn't go for a run or a gym session so I lost a lot of muscle.
"But I spent a lot time with my family and I spent that time reflecting on the past year.
"I was very happy with where I got to and my support network, my family, they played a big role in that whole year as well.
"I think that injury made me reflect on how much of a positive year it was.
"That put everything into perspective for me and switched my mentality to say 'yes, you were injured but you've had such an amazing 12 months.'"
After ticking so many boxes in the last year, what is Hoskin's motivation now?
"I would like to pick up a contract with the Big Bash this year," she said.
"Everyone's dream is to play for their country, so that is definitely on the cards for me, that is one of my goals.
"But I'm someone who looks at more of the process rather than the outcomes.
"If I do all the little things right, going to each training session with purpose and intent, I'll only get the best out of that training session.
"I'd rather look at the little processes than the huge outcome goal.
"If I am performing well, training well, eating and sleeping well, if I'm doing all those little things right, who knows, in years to come, where I will end up?
"Hopefully I will end up playing for Australia but at least I'll be able to say that I've given it everything."
