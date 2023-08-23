YOUR SAY: If serious about reducing greenhouse emissions, don't fly

Rather than go out on a cold night, you can type Thomas Mayo, into search, on your computer. The Thomas Mayo, who was on the committee that produced the Uluru Statement from the Heart. The Thomas Mayo who stands just behind the Prime Minister at the Prime Minister's press conferences about the Voice. The Thomas Mayo who wants Australian land back. Reparation, non-Indigenous Australians to pay rent on any land they occupy. The bit I like, to be able to punish politicians. The bit I don't like, control over my superannuation. If you're naive enough to follow Dr Haines, you won't like the end result.