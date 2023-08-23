The Border Mail
YOUR SAY: If serious about reducing greenhouse emissions, don't fly

By Letters to the Editor
August 23 2023 - 10:30am
Aus Flight Handling Albury manager Shaun Parker meets with Bonza chief commercial officer Carly Povey at Albury Airport. One reader does not welcome the extra flights available. Picture by Mark Jesser
Consider environment, don't fly

I don't share your enthusiasm for a new airline linking Albury to the Gold Coast for what appears to be largely holiday traffic. One of these aircraft will emit around 600 million tonnes of Co2 during its 20 year life span, and for what? Holidays on the coast. Anyone serious about reducing greenhouse emissions would seriously consider not flying.

