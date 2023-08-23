YOUR SAY: If serious about reducing greenhouse emissions, don't fly

I don't share your enthusiasm for a new airline linking Albury to the Gold Coast for what appears to be largely holiday traffic. One of these aircraft will emit around 600 million tonnes of Co2 during its 20 year life span, and for what? Holidays on the coast. Anyone serious about reducing greenhouse emissions would seriously consider not flying.
The accuracy of the information supplied by forums on the Voice, involving Mr Blackwell, Professor Rubenstein and hosted by Indi MP Helen Haines, should be taken with a "grain of salt". Especially if you have the effrontery to ask "misinformed questions". For instance, is the Uluru Statement from the Heart more than one page? Well, you can download more than one page off the internet. Twenty-six pages, in fact. Funny about that. Maybe that can be a question?
Rather than go out on a cold night, you can type Thomas Mayo, into search, on your computer. The Thomas Mayo, who was on the committee that produced the Uluru Statement from the Heart. The Thomas Mayo who stands just behind the Prime Minister at the Prime Minister's press conferences about the Voice. The Thomas Mayo who wants Australian land back. Reparation, non-Indigenous Australians to pay rent on any land they occupy. The bit I like, to be able to punish politicians. The bit I don't like, control over my superannuation. If you're naive enough to follow Dr Haines, you won't like the end result.
In response to Joan Parker's letter, I detect a certain cynicism within your words. This referendum is voting only on two things. One: to recognise our First Nations peoples into the constitution. Two: to vote on the principle of enshrining a Voice to Parliament by the First Nations peoples.
If there is a "yes" vote then it will be up to Parliament, ie, Liberals, Nationals, Greens, Labor and independents to then work out the mechanisms of how the Voice will function.
This referendum is setting a principle only, the legislation of the Voice will come after the vote if successful.
Another point is that this is not Prime Minister Albanese's voice, this comes from the grassroots of the First Nations peoples of which it has been reported 80 per cent are in agreement. Like any true democracy there will never be 100 per cent support for any decision so the dissenting 20 per cent are loud to assert their opinions.
As a nation we need to consider the request of the First Nations peoples and support them in this historical referendum of which will assist in closing the gap and help in the true reconciliation of the nation.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.