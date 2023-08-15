To the naked eye, Lavington man Adam Scott is a normal functioning member of the community.
It's only those close to him that would know his life in the past six months has been far from normal.
Earlier in 2023, Mr Scott was the victim of an alleged assault in Parkes, in central west NSW, where he was working as a contractor installing optic fibres.
The 38-year-old was celebrating his birthday, but woke up in Sydney's Westmead Hospital.
After two months in intensive care, he has been undertaking rehabilitation at Tarkarri in Lavington, a transitional living unit overseen by Murrumbidgee Local Health District.
Opened in 1992, up to four clients can use the service at one time where they have their own room, with shared living, kitchen and bathroom areas, where they aim to find a new normal.
"My life has changed massively. The best thing about this facility is that I've learned how to live with the injury, which I will live with all my life," he said.
"It's just learning the basic fundamentals of day-to-day living again that were taken away from me with the injury, and learning ways around the injury as well.
"The physical side has been minimal, but the psychological side of it has been massive.
"The education that they deliver, and it's a very holistic and homely approach as well. It's not like being in a hospital, which makes it so much easier."
Mr Scott hopes by sharing his story as part of Brain Injury Awareness Week 2023, which runs from August 21 to 27, it will help people become more educated about the impacts.
"Obviously being able to talk and move quite easily, some people think that I am fine and wonder why I'm not back doing what I used to do," he said.
"This is a very silent and unseen injury. Lying in a hospital bed with no broken bones, no sign of a physical injury, I didn't have an understanding that I'd gone through a traumatic brain injury. It did take a long time for me to accept that.
"Dealing with the trauma, and also the great unknown around this injury, the knowledge that I've gained being in here and the things I've learned have made it a hell of a lot easier.
"I do have a goal to return to work. I'm engaging in some volunteer work to slowly introduce myself back into it.
"The boys I'm in here with, we all share the same mindset. Yes we have a brain injury, but we can live with it and not let it rule our lives."
Cooper Maher, who moved to Albury from Narrandera about four years ago, counts himself lucky to be alive after a car accident in November 2022, following a friend's funeral.
His vehicle flipped and Mr Maher was ejected through the windscreen at around 120kmh.
His left knee was badly damaged, but the physical setback was the least of his worries.
The 24-year-old has been using Tarkarri for the past six months and said the biggest adjustment was adjusting to living with his two young children again.
"The noise that they produce around the house, especially when they get home from school and they're just so keen to see everyone, getting used to that again has been a big thing," he said.
"I love my footy, so I'm trying to learn as much as I can about my knee and get the knee back to 100 per cent and then get the brain back to where it was to hopefully play footy again. That's my biggest goal.
"Tarkarri has taught me that you can achieve goals if you put your mind to them."
Mr Maher said he has been more forgetful, but is very open about his injury.
"Most people looked at my knee and asked 'did you have an accident?', but that's not even half of the damage that's happened," he said.
"No one can see what's happened to the brain, so they don't take that on board and you have to deal with that yourself.
"I talk about the knee more than anything now because that's what everyone can see. I tell them what's happened with my brain, but until everyone actually starts getting be more educated on brain injuries, no one's really going to know."
Tarkarri co-ordinator Jenny Goodfellow said the first step with clients was to restore routines.
"Sometimes that varies to their old routine, but it's very much about helping people get a good sleep-wake cycle. If you don't get good sleep, you don't have a lot of energy for the day and fatigue is a big issue following a brain injury," she said.
"Then it's all about supporting people to get back to daily living skills. Whether it's getting their breakfast, being able to get a cuppa, cook an evening meal, go shopping for the groceries, being able to walk safely in the community, develop their physical skills and building up their stamina and strength for a return to work.
"There's no two programs that are the same at Tarkarri, but it's very much about doing education and getting people back to life."
Tarkarri has welcomed clients from as far as Griffith and Hay, and also provides an outreach service to people unable to travel to the Border for rehabilitation.
"One in 45 people are living with a brain injury in the community, so it is reasonably common," she said.
"With a brain injury, there's no textbook, and there's no definite answers on recovery. There's a bit of a framework for recovery where most physical recovery will happen in the first 12 months, and then we see the thinking recovery more over a two-year period, but it can keep going on for many years.
"Some people will get back to their life roles, some people will have the traumatic experience and then actually want to change their life, and use it as a bit of an opportunity to take a different direction in life.
"If anybody who has a traumatic or an acquired brain injury and is needing rehab, we generally suggest going to the GP and getting a referral from the GP."
Ms Goodfellow said having compassion and empathy for people that had experienced a traumatic brain injury was key.
"What we find is if you've got a supportive family around a person, supportive friends and a supportive workplace when the person is returning to work, that goes a long way in terms of supporting somebody's recovery," she said.
"Being someone who can support them, make them feel at ease, help them gain confidence in their skills and their abilities and to see them leave here and get back to their families or get back to their work or their sport or whatever they choose to do gives me a lot of joy."
Tarkarri operates weekdays and is staffed by allied health assistant 24 hours, while a range of clinicians provide a variety of rehabilitation services.
