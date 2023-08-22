The Border Mail
Police detect 237 offences during North East road safety blitz

By Blair Thomson
Updated August 22 2023 - 3:05pm, first published 2:52pm
Police have caught nine drink or drug drivers and 120 speeding motorists during a North East traffic blitz.

