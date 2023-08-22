Police detect 237 offences during North East road safety blitz

Police have caught nine drink or drug drivers and 120 speeding motorists during a North East traffic blitz.
Officers ran Operation Focus in the Wangaratta and Wodonga region from Friday to Monday, focusing on speeding, dangerous driving, drug and alcohol offences and distracted driving.
The members detected 237 offences including 120 people exceeding the speed limit, five drink drivers, four drug drivers and seven unlicensed or disqualified drivers.
They also caught 10 people without seatbelts, one person using their phone and impounded two vehicles.
Superintendent John Fitzpatrick said police would continue to take steps to combat road trauma.
There has been a 23 per cent increase in deaths on Victorian roads this year, with 186 lives lost.
"We continue to detect a high number of motorists for speeding around the Wangaratta and Wodonga areas - the majority of speeding offences are being issued for low to mid-range speeding," Superintendent Fitzpatrick said.
"Motorists should remember that the likelihood of being involved in a serious injury or fatal collision increases significantly if you creep over the speed limit.
"We're also continuing to see far too many motorists failing to buckle up and keep themselves safe behind the wheel, with several seatbelt offences issued.
"It is an offence to not wear, or incorrectly wear a seatbelt for both drivers and passengers.
"We'll continue to be out enforcing across the state and working with local police to improve road safety and drive down trauma."
The Melbourne man blew 0.143 after being detected on the Hume Highway at Glenrowan at 149kmh.
The man's car was impounded.
