RSPCA Victoria is still trying to identify the owner of an emaciated dog found in Wodonga in July.
On Tuesday RSPCA Victoria's Inspectorate said they had had a number of people come forward with information to help their investigation.
"Unfortunately none of these leads have resulted in us identifying this dog or an owner, so we continue to encourage the public to contact us if they have any information that may assist us in investigating this matter," a spokeswoman said.
RSPCA Victoria Inspector team leader North East Michelle Green said she was shocked by the condition of the dog.
"This dog was found severely emaciated with wounds on his feet and spine, and with stained fur on all paws," she said.
"Leaving an animal to suffer like this is both abhorrent and unacceptable, and cruelty to animals of this nature will not be tolerated.
"Tragically, it appears this animal may have been suffering for a long time in order to end up in such poor condition."
RSPCA Victoria has launched an investigation and is appealing to the community to help identify the dog's owner as the dog wasn't microchipped.
Those with information can phone RSPCA Victoria's Inspectorate on (03) 9224 2222 (available 24/7) or submit a cruelty report online: rspcavic.org/cruelty-report/. Information can be provided anonymously.
