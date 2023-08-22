The Border Mail
RSPCA Victoria urges public to help them find owner of emaciated dog in West Wodonga

By Jodie Bruton
Updated August 22 2023 - 4:04pm, first published 3:30pm
Wodonga Council rangers picked up the stray white bull-breed male dog in West Wodonga on July 26.
RSPCA Victoria is still trying to identify the owner of an emaciated dog found in Wodonga in July.

