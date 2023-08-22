A police brief of evidence against a Springdale Heights man accused of murder is still weeks away from being finalised.
But Albury Local Court was told on Tuesday, August 22, that this was not unusual given the complexity of the charge faced by Wayne Williams.
As with previous mentions of his charges, Williams, 32, did not appear before the court. He remains in custody, bail refused, having been arrested about five hours after the incident.
Williams is accused of murdering Dwayne Brian Williams, 47, by stabbing him in the neck during a domestic dispute on June 26 between 2am and 2.10am.
Police were called a Boomerang Drive, Lavington, home to find Mr Williams with wounds to his head and neck.
He was taken to Albury hospital in a critical condition, but died on July 13 when his life support was removed.
Before that happened, Wayne Williams was on an initial charge of cause wounding or grievous bodily harm to a person with the intention to murder.
An additional charge of murder was laid in the same court on July 25, the allegation being that Williams did murder Dwayne Williams between the June date and time and July 13 at 12.45pm.
Defence lawyer Jessica Munro submitted to magistrate Tony Murray on Tuesday that the matter was still, at this stage, in the hands of the police.
"We haven't received a brief (of evidence)," she said.
Ms Munro said that noting the "serious nature" of the murder charge, "it's not unusual that the brief has not been served".
She said she expected that the entirety of the brief would soon be available.
Prosecutor Sergeant Casey Braz said he had been advised this would take about six weeks while outstanding forensic reports were finalised.
"That's essentially the main reason (for the delay)," he said.
"I'm told the brief is close to completion, essentially."
Mr Murray said he would make a note that if the brief would not be ready by the next mention date then a status report, from the officer-in-charge of the investigation, would be required, detailing how much longer was required.
The matter will be next mentioned on October 10.
Bail was again refused for Williams, who will be excused from attending the next court date if legally represented.
Police also officially withdrew an apprehended violence order against Williams for the protection of Dwayne Williams.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.