The Border Mailsport
Home/Sport/AFL Local

Brock-Burrum coach Peter Cook weighs up his playing future

Steve Tervet
By Steve Tervet
Updated August 23 2023 - 9:47am, first published 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brock-Burrum coach Peter Cook. Picture by Mark Jesser
Brock-Burrum coach Peter Cook. Picture by Mark Jesser

Peter Cook admits he is thinking about his retirement plan.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve Tervet

Steve Tervet

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.