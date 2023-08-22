Peter Cook admits he is thinking about his retirement plan.
The 35-year-old has played 13 games for Brock-Burrum this year, kicking 33 goals, and is preparing for the latest finals campaign in his proud playing career.
But the Saints mentor insists he'd happily hang up the boots and coach from the box next year if the club assembled a forward line which meant they could cope without him.
"As long as you're enjoying it, you get the best out of it," Cook said.
"Having a couple of weeks off and sitting in the coaches box was very reflective for me as to where I'm at in my career.
"I'm actually looking forward to being a non-playing coach when the time comes.
"I said the same thing to the club last year, I'll see how I go in pre-season; if I get through and I play a few matches, I'm keen to go again.
"At the moment, getting back after a couple of weeks and still being able to provide something for the team, I still enjoy it.
"I like getting up during the week and going to training.
"It has its moments, as any playing coach would agree, but at the moment, everything's working out with family and children's sport and their school so if I can go on for one more, I will.
"But you've got to be honest as well - if we pick up a couple of forwards next year and continue to develop our youth, why wouldn't I want to step aside and try to help them grow and put everything into a non-playing coach?"
Brock-Burrum will play finals despite losing their first five games of the season and Cook believes they could do some serious damage in September.
"The guys sit through my pre-game quotes every week, as we did at Barny, and the weekend's one was pretty good," Cook smiled.
"It was just about us growing and having that belief because we've come from a 0-5 team, where a lot of questions were being asked internally, externally, and even myself.
"I was like 'am I the right person for it?'
"But I didn't have too many of those moments.
"I knew we had a good group and I knew it was going to take time to do it, so to come from 0-5 and be in the finals and push Howlong, push Osborne in the second half and have Matt Sharp talk about us really highly after the game (against Holbrook), it shows that we can do it.
"But if we really want to do it with these teams in the top three, we've got to sustain it over four quarters.
"I don't want to put the pressure on us too much but it has got the feel of Barny '13 about it.
"We had to do everything right to make finals and now we've done that, so I think it's all going to come down to the first final.
"If we can get over that first final and continue with that belief, who knows?
"We had a full team on the weekend, we've got Jarah McMillan out with an ACL but he's building a lot more strength into it so he's probably a 10 percent chance to get back.
"Coming into this time of year, you've got to be playing good footy for one, you've got to be enjoying it, you've got to have that belief and have your best team available and at the moment, we're ticking a lot of those boxes.
"You look around and you see some season-ending injuries at Osborne, at Holbrook, they're in and out at Howlong, so it's there for us if we can play four quarters.
"We'll give it a red-hot crack.
"There's a lot of belief there and that's all we need."
