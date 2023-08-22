Former Wodonga Raiders ruckman Jonathon Ceglar has announced his retirement from the AFL.
Playing 110-matches at the elite level, the 32-year-old has hung up the boots without a farewell match after 13 seasons with Collingwood, Hawthorn and Geelong.
"I have loved every minute of my career and feel fortunate to have represented three great clubs," Ceglar said in a media release.
"I'm grateful to have played the game for as long as I have and while I would have loved to have played on, my body hasn't allowed me to continue.
"Playing footy for 13 years has been a significant part of my life, I can't thank Hawthorn Football Club enough and the people I met there, and then to be able to come to Geelong later in my footy career has been one of the best decisions I've made.
"There are a lot of people to thank who have supported me over the journey, most importantly I'd like to thank my wife Charlotte for her unconditional support, my parents and family for the role they have played over my career at times putting their own lives on hold while they encouraged me and my career.
"I feel most grateful for the lifetime memories and relationships I've made. I'm looking forward to the next chapter and excited for what the future holds."
Ceglar's announcement wouldn't undoubtedly raise hopes with Wodonga Raiders' officials that the 204cm ruckman could extend his career at Birallee Park.
"Once I'm done in the AFL, that will be it," Ceglar said in November.
"My body wouldn't be able to cope with running around in the bush when I get to my mid 30s.
"To be honest, I'm looking forward to the next chapter of my life, whenever that may start."
Ceglar owns a horse agistment property near Yackandandah comprising 19 paddocks.
Several local trainers spell horses on the property including Wodonga trainers David O'Prey, Peter Maher and Craig Widdison.
He has plans to relocate from Melbourne and build a house on the property in the future.
Ceglar arrived at Collingwood at the end of 2010 as part of the trade that brought Andrew Krakouer to the club.
He failed to crack it for a senior game in his two years at the Lexus Centre.
Thrown a lifeline by Hawthorn via the rookie draft, Ceglar made his AFL debut against the Brisbane Lions in round 14 of 2013 in Launceston.
Ceglar played in a VFL flag with Box Hill in 2013 and can consider himself unlucky not to have played in Hawthorn's premiership in 2014.
In a breakout season for Ceglar, he was a regular in the Hawks' line-up and played 15 games, including the qualifying and preliminary finals.
However, Hawks coach Alistair Clarkson elected to drop Ceglar for the big dance.
Former Dederang-Mt Beauty product Ben McEvoy replaced him in the side that would go on to defeat Sydney Swans.
Ceglar went on to play 101 games for the Hawks from 2013 to 2021 before being traded to Geelong ahead of the 2022 season.
Across the last two seasons, Ceglar has played nine games for the Cats and has offered a wealth of experience and knowledge to the Cats' young rucks and key forwards.
