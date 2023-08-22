Holbrook Football-Netball club will unveil its new $140,000 electronic scoreboard this weekend when it hosts fierce rival Culcairn.
The impressive 7m x 5m scoreboard has been built in front of the existing scoreboard.
Brookers president Anthony Churchill said it was a proud moment for the club who were able to self-fund the substantial investment.
"The scoreboard has arrived and has been installed but it hasn't been commissioned yet," Churchill said.
"All the power is connected and the company we brought it off will be out later in the week and the scoreboard will be commissioned in time for the weekend.
"It's something that the club is excited about and extremely proud to have achieved.
"It has been amazing to see and that's why the club does all these fundraisers for, to put the money back into the community.
"It's a proud moment to say that the scoreboard is self-funded and we didn't have to rely on a government grant to make it happen.
"The scoreboard was $140,000 plus it will be another $20,000 to have it installed and up and running.
"So it's a substantial investment by the club but we feel well worth the effort."
A huge gamble by the club at the start of the year to raffle a $500,000 Kenworth truck as a major fundraiser has proven to be a masterstroke.
Tickets are $1000 each with a maximum of 1000 sold with less than 250 remaining with the raffle to be drawn on Saturday, November 18.
"The truck raffle has been a huge money spinner for the club plus a few auctions," Churchill said.
"It is something the club prides itself on.
"We have sold more than 750 tickets in the truck raffle last week with three months until it is drawn.
"It's coming along nicely and I'm confident we will get rid of all the tickets.
"We are going to take it to the Henty Field Days next month which is a week before the grand final and hopefully that will boost ticket sales.
"We are also in the process of getting two electronic scoreboards for the netball courts as well.
"Obviously they will be a lot smaller."
ALSO IN SPORT
The Brookers will host a Hume league final next month.
They were successful in securing the second Sunday final which will be on September 10.
"We are looking forward to showcasing our facilities and the new scoreboard should add to the atmosphere on the day," Churchill said.
"We think it will be big and we have already put a lot of planning and effort into making sure the day is a success.
"The surface is looking amazing and hopefully the weather will be kind as well."
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.